Being Eddie: Netflix’s Eddie Murphy documentary film gets a release date and first-look images

One of the funniest and most talented individuals to ever grace Hollywood is finally the subject of an in-depth documentary when Eddie Murphy steps into the spotlight for Netflix‘s Being Eddie, coming to the streaming platform on November 12, 2025.

Being Eddie, a forthcoming documentary, chronicles his meteoric rise from teen comic phenom to Saturday Night Live breakout and stand-up supernova to box-office titan. In this intimate portrait, the Oscar-nominated actor opens up his home and dives deep into his eclectic career of nearly 50 years.

Here’s the official synopsis for Being Eddie, courtesy of Netflix:

It goes without saying that there is only one Eddie Murphy. No other teen comedian shared a stage with Jerry Seinfeld at 17, and joined the cast of Saturday Night Live right out of high school. No actor has ever played a cop, a doctor, and a donkey — and dominated every facet of Hollywood he’s touched. Fewer still have been an A-list celebrity for over four decades, and never succumbed to its darker side. Murphy’s unusual combination of explosive charisma, focused ambition, raw talent, and deep-set circumspection puts him in a league of his own, and is on full display in Being Eddie, directed by two-time Oscar winner Angus Wall. The documentary gathers comedy and Hollywood legends like Dave Chappelle, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jamie Foxx, Jerry Seinfeld, Reginald Hudlin and more to celebrate the Oscar-nominated actor and his nearly 50-year career that’s seen him break barriers, invent genres, and inspire generations of talent. For the first time ever, Murphy invites the public into his home to revisit his breathtaking body of work, all the while revealing the dazzling interior life that has long driven — and grounded — this once-in-a-century star.

Featured as part of the documentary are Eddie’s friends and comedy peers: Arsenio Hall, Brian Grazer, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jamie Foxx, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jerry Seinfeld, John Landis, Kenan Thompson, Kevin Hart, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Ruth Carter, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Tracy Morgan.

Said director and two-time Oscar winner Angus Wall: “There is no one else like him. Nobody. He’s been famous longer than just about anyone alive, and he’s never lost who he is. He has survived it all with grace. How did he do that? What guides him? We chase all of these questions with him.”

In addition to announcing the release date for Being Eddie, Netflix debuted a gallery of first-look images for the upcoming documentary: