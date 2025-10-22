Spend time with comedy legend Eddie Murphy in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary, Being Eddie

Saturday Night Live. Beverly Hills Cop. 48 Hrs. Coming to America. Trading Places. The Nutty Professor. Dolemite is My Name. Bowfinger. Shrek. Boomerang. Eddie Murphy has had a culture-defining career. He has made audiences laugh countless times by doing impressions or over-the-top voices, but audiences will get a rare glimpse into Eddie Murphy as a person with his new documentary. Check out the new trailer for Netflix’s Being Eddie.

Here’s the official synopsis for Being Eddie:

It goes without saying that there is only one Eddie Murphy. No other teen comedian shared a stage with Jerry Seinfeld at 17, and joined the cast of Saturday Night Live right out of high school. No actor has ever played a cop, a doctor, and a donkey — and dominated every facet of Hollywood he’s touched. Fewer still have been an A-list celebrity for over four decades, and never succumbed to its darker side. Murphy’s unusual combination of explosive charisma, focused ambition, raw talent, and deep-set circumspection puts him in a league of his own, and is on full display in Being Eddie, directed by two-time Oscar winner Angus Wall. The documentary gathers comedy and Hollywood legends like Dave Chappelle, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jamie Foxx, Jerry Seinfeld, Reginald Hudlin and more to celebrate the Oscar-nominated actor and his nearly 50-year career that’s seen him break barriers, invent genres, and inspire generations of talent. For the first time ever, Murphy invites the public into his home to revisit his breathtaking body of work, all the while revealing the dazzling interior life that has long driven — and grounded — this once-in-a-century star.

Featured as part of the documentary are Eddie’s friends and comedy peers: Arsenio Hall, Brian Grazer, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jamie Foxx, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jerry Seinfeld, John Landis, Kenan Thompson, Kevin Hart, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Ruth Carter, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Tracy Morgan.

Said director and two-time Oscar winner Angus Wall: “There is no one else like him. Nobody. He’s been famous longer than just about anyone alive, and he’s never lost who he is. He has survived it all with grace. How did he do that? What guides him? We chase all of these questions with him.”

Wall talks about what this documentary sets out to accomplish, “There’s a great clip of Eddie on a talk show early on in his career, talking about how he’s always been able to do impersonations and different voices. He talks about how his mom used to ask him, ‘Who’s Eddie? What voice is Eddie’s voice?’ This movie answers that question. Eddie has played a lot of different characters over the last 40-plus years, but he has never played himself onscreen before. He opens up his world and his heart and I think people are going to really enjoy spending time with him.”

Being Eddie is coming to the streaming platform on November 12.