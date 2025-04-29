Ben Affleck picks out Armageddon in the Criterion Closet and says the commentary is the best work of his career

Ben Affleck returned as Christian Wolff in The Accountant 2 with Jon Bernthal this past week and our own Chris Bumbray had a blast with the Gavin O’Connor flick. He says in his review, “Overall, The Accountant 2 works terrifically well as a slam-bang buddy action comedy, with Affleck and Bernthal at their absolute best. […] as a meat-and-potatoes action fan, I’ve been starving for a film like this. I love the sleek 87North-style action flicks that are in favour now, but The Accountant 2 is old-school in a way I’ve been missing. The extra emphasis on characterization only sweetens the pot. Bring on The Accountant 3! “

While doing promotion for the film, Ben Affleck participated in the Criterion Channel‘s mini YouTube series in which filmmakers go into a closet of the DVD label’s library of titles and make their favorite picks with a little explanation of why the movie means a lot to them. The Criterion label usually dedicates their titles to acclaimed films or movies with important cinematic history. Affleck would be surprised to find that Michael Bay’s Armageddon made the cut. He states, “So, this disc…the Criterion…I was surprised when I heard Criterion was doing Armageddon. I didn’t think of it as that kind of movie.”

Affleck goes on to joke, “In retrospect, now, I feel like maybe my best work in my career is the commentary on this disc.” Then continued, “People approach me to talk about the commentary in this disc as much as they do movies that I’ve been in. And it’s because I didn’t know any better than to be really honest. But I won’t spoil it for those of you who are interested. It is an achievement I’m proud of and didn’t intend to be as good as I now think it is.”