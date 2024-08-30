What Happened to Ben Affleck’s Unmade Batman Movie?

Imagine a Batman movie unlike any other – a daring, standalone cinematic adventure that sought to redefine the iconic Dark Knight. This was the vision Ben Affleck had before reluctantly stepping away from the cape and cowl. This is the tale of the Ben Affleck-helmed Bat-project that tantalizingly never came to be.

Affleck’s planned film was an immersive, groundbreaking character study steeped in brooding Gothic ambiance. Rather than a conventional superhero spectacle, his story would intimately explore the gritty underbelly of Bruce Wayne, who was pushing fifty and facing the twilight years of his crimefighting career. The central antagonist was to be Deathstroke, with Affleck drawing inspiration from revered Batman comics to craft a plot he described as an enthralling “detective story” for the World’s Greatest Detective.

From the outset, Affleck’s vision for his Batman film was clear: it would be a darker, grittier creative approach that marked a tonal shift from the bombastic, VFX-laden team-up adventures that defined the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) films. Affleck aimed to strip away the conventional franchise bloat and razzle-dazzle, creating a masterful modern noir crime drama. His ambition was to craft a movie that would grip viewers with its realistic, psychologically probing examination of Bruce Wayne’s traumatized existence. What made Affleck’s creative vision so intriguing was not only his star power but also his determination to elevate the project to more than just a gig for a paycheck. With fierce ambition, he planned to lead the film as its brooding central star and guide it as both writer and director.

The few industry insiders who glimpsed Affleck’s script during its development were virtually unanimous in their praise. Jay Oliva, a respected veteran comic book storyteller and director for the DC Animation division, called it “the best Batman script I’ve ever read.” Having been involved in the Batman zeitgeist for decades, Oliva’s endorsement carried significant weight. Multiple trusted insiders who reviewed the script described it as “f*#king awesome” and even claimed that Affleck’s film “would’ve put Christopher Nolan’s revered Dark Knight trilogy to shame.” High praise indeed.

So why did this potentially revolutionary Affleck / Batman film that had fans salivating ultimately never come to be? We’ll tell you all about it in this fresh episode of What Happened to this Unmade Movie!