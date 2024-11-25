Ben Stiller doubts Tropic Thunder could get made today

You never go full Tropic Thunder. Yes, the 2008 movie had its share of controversies 15+ years ago, but imagine if it were made in 2024. That’s tough to do because we all know it couldn’t. Even Ben Stiller knows Tropic Thunder got made at just the right time, recognizing that today’s society would be even worse at picking up on the satire.

Speaking with Collider, Ben Stiller – who directed, co-wrote and starred in Tropic Thunder – said he truly doubted that kind of movie could get made today. “Obviously, in this environment, edgier comedy is just harder to do. Definitely not at the scale we made it at, too, in terms of the economics of the business. I think even at the time we were fortunate to get it made, and I credit that, actually, to Steven Spielberg and DreamWorks. He read it and was like, ‘Alright, let’s make this thing.’ It’s a very inside movie when you think about it. But yeah, the idea of Robert [Downey Jr.] playing that character who’s playing an African American character, I mean, incredibly dicey. Even at the time, of course, it was dicey too. The only reason we attempted it was I felt like the joke was very clear in terms of who that joke was on — actors trying to do anything to win awards. But now, in this environment, I don’t even know if I would have ventured to do it, to tell you the truth. I’m being honest.”

That’s kind of the problem with satire: if you’re too narrow minded to get it or are too focused on what should be “canceled” then you’re only doing damage to the product and its potential audience. But as it stands, Tropic Thunder is one of the funniest and smartest comedies of this century so far. And by and large, the cast has remained supportive of their accomplishments: Robert Downey Jr. doesn’t regret the blackface, Tom Cruise loves playing Les Grossman and Justin Theroux is ready to do a sequel. As for Jack Black, we do have to wonder if he would distance himself from the movie to save his own reputation…

Tropic Thunder would earn RDJ a surprise – and meta – Best Supporting Actor nomination for his performance, while the movie itself would take in $110 million at the domestic box office and be one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies of the year.

