Jack Black assures fans that Tenacious D will tour again

In the weeks that followed the sudden break in performing, Jack Black addressed the Tenacious elephant in the room at the premiere of Borderlands.

Variety reports that Jack Black has assured fans that Tenacious D will return to the stage once again and that it will just take some time. Last month, following the failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Kyle Gass would joke during a show that his birthday wish was “Don’t miss Trump next time.” This comment would cause Black to delay touring and put creative plans on hold.

As Black walked the carpet at the premiere of his upcoming film Borderlands, Black told Variety that Tenacious D will be touring again in due time. Black said,

We need to take a break. Everybody needs a break sometime. And we’ll be back.”

The comedic actor and musician was also asked if he had spoken to Gass during the time of the hiatus. Black replied, “Yeah, we’re friends. That hasn’t changed. These things take time sometimes… And we’ll be back when it feels right.” He would even show off the Pick of Destiny being worn that night, “Look what I wore today: I wore the Pick of Destiny. I love Tenacious D. It’s probably my favorite job, if you can call it that. It’s a work of art, it’s my baby.”

After Gass made his assassination joke, Black addressed his fanbase about the gaff on social media, saying, “I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form. After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Gass also shared an Instagram post expressing his regret for the joke and apologizing for making light of the political violence, saying, “The line I improvised on-stage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous, and a terrible mistake. I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”