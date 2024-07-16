Jack Black puts “all creative plans on hold” for Tenacious D after Kyle Gass’ disastrous on-stage joke backfires

Jack Black is halting Tenacious D‘s current tour and canceling “all creative plans” for the hard-rockin’ duo after bandmate Kyle Gass’s on-stage joke landed the band in hot water. During a performance in Sydney on Sunday, Gass cracked a controversial joke related to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump that Black was unprepared for and did not condone. In the middle of the band’s electrifying set, Black asked Gass to make a wish, to which Gass replied, “Don’t miss Trump next time.” The quip went off like a lead balloon, with Black and crowd members stunned by Gass’ poorly-worded witticism.

Black addressed his fanbase about the gaff today on social media, saying, “I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form. After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Gass also shared an Instagram post expressing his regret for the joke and apologizing for making light of the political violence, saying, “The line I improvised on-stage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous, and a terrible mistake. I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”

The backlash to Gass’s poorly chosen words has been swift, with an Australian senator calling for the band to be deported. Tenacious D is supposed to play another week in Australia before heading to New Zealand, but Black announced today he’s canceling the tour, and “all creative plans” are on hold. According to reports, “remaining tour dates and refunds will be provided at a later date.”

What this news means for Tenacious D remains to be determined. Words contain more power than people think. An off-hand comment with little foresight can have harsh ramifications, regardless of the intended tone or meaning. Black’s ties to the Democratic party are strong, with the comedic actor practically being the spokesperson for a generation of eager voters. Stepping away from the spotlight could smooth things over, though how Tenacious D can recover from this instance remains uncertain.