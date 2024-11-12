Ben Stiller spotted on the set of Happy Gilmore 2

Ben Stiller is back as Hal L. in the long-awaited Adam Sandler sequel Happy Gilmore 2 and he has been spotted on the set

Ben Stiller went uncredited on the 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore, where he had a small role as Hal L., a nursing home orderly who torments the elderly people in his care, dropping lines like, “You can trouble me for a warm glass of shut-the-hell-up!” Nearly thirty years later, Stiller is bringing Hal L. back to life, as he has been spotted on the set of the currently-filming Happy Gilmore 2 !

Here’s what Stiller’s Hal L. is looking like these days:

Ben Stiller is back as Hal L. in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ pic.twitter.com/hGshGVEzOo — The ACC (@TheACCnz) November 12, 2024

While the original Happy Gilmore was directed by Dennis Dugan from a screenplay by Tim Herlihy and star Adam Sandler, for this one Dugan – who also worked with Sandler on Big Daddy, The Benchwarmers (Sandler produced that one but didn’t star in it), I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, Grown Ups, Just Go with It, Jack and Jill, and Grown Ups 2 – has passed the helm over to Kyle Newacheck, whose credits include the What We Do in the Shadows TV series and Game Over, Man! Herlihy and Sandler have written the script for the new film.

Sandler is also back in the title role of Happy Gilmore. We don’t have a synopsis for the sequel yet, so we’ll just remind you that the original Happy Gilmore focuses on Happy, a hockey player with anger management issues who, with the help of golf legend Chubbs Peterson, joins the PGA Tour to earn enough money to save his grandmother’s house. Happy isn’t precisely a conventional golfer, and his aggressive, slapshot style of play clashes with PGA favorite Shooter McGavin, a self-important asshat in desperate need of a kick in the golf balls. As Happy and Shooter prepare to face one another for the top prize, Shooter uses every dirty trick in the book to keep his title and sabotage Happy’s possible victory.

Joining Sandler in the cast of Happy Gilmore 2 are Benito Martínez Ocasio (a.k.a. rapper Bad Bunny), Nick Swardson, Benny Safdie, Margaret Qualley, AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Scott Mescudi (a.k.a. Kid Cudi), Travis Kelce, John Daly, and, as we saw above, Ben Stiller. Dennis Dugan also shows up as Doug Thompson, the pro golf tour commissioner he played in the first movie.

Sandler and Herlihy are producing the film with Robert Simonds and Jack Giarraputo. Happy Gilmore 2 is set up at the Netflix streaming service.

Are you glad to know that Ben Stiller is back for Happy Gilmore 2? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.