The Punisher Special Presentation: Jon Bernthal aims to give the audience the version of Frank Castle they’re hungry for

With The Punisher Special Presentation, Jon Bernthal says he’s bringing the version of Frank Castle the audience is hungry for to the screen

Jon Bernthal has played the Marvel Comics character Frank Castle, a.k.a. The Punisher, in season 2 of the Netflix Daredevil series and two seasons of his own The Punisher series, and he’s reprising the role in the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again. Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum recently let it slip that Bernthal is also set to star in a The Punisher Special Presentation for Disney+ – and now, Bernthal has let it be known that he’s aiming to give the audience the version of Frank Castle they’re hungry for.

Winderbaum told Entertainment Weekly that Bernthal is writing The Punisher Special Presentation with Reinaldo Marcus Green, who directed Bernthal in the 2022 mini-series We Own This City. Green, whose other credits include Bob Marley: One Love, King Richard, Joe Bell, and Monsters and Men, will also be directing the special. This will mark Bernthal’s first official writing credit.

Winderbaum previously said, “It’s like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story. It’s so exciting.

Speaking with Collider, Bernthal said, “I’ve said it a million times: Frank is in my bones, is in my heart. I care about him. In discussing what this thing could be and this sort of version of Frank that I really felt that the audience was hungry for, that the military community was hungry for it, the first responder community, the comic book fans, they were really hungry for it. I presented that version to them, and they encouraged me. They encouraged me to keep coming to the table. As we were talking with different writers, the ideas that we were coming up with started to resonate, and I think they saw how much they resonated with me. I got a great group of vets that I work with. One in particular, my friend Nick, he’s just been incredible. I hope that it goes alright. I don’t like talking about these things because it’s a little bit of bark before there’s a bite, you know? I’m honored and I’m grateful. It’s an incredible group of people that we’re assembling.

What’s the version of Frank Castle that you’re hungry for and hoping to see in The Punisher Special Presentation? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Collider
