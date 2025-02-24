The Punisher Special Presentation starring Jon Bernthal in the works at Marvel

Jon Bernthal returns as The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again, but Marvel will reportedly bring him back in his own Special Presentation.

Jon Bernthal will be returning as The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again, but Marvel Studios may already have bigger plans for the character. While speaking with ComicBook.com (in an interview which has since been deleted), Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum said, “ [Bernthal] is working on a special presentation with us about that character. “

Rumours last month suggested that Marvel was developing a new Punisher TV series; perhaps this is that project.

So far, Marvel has only released two Special Presentations on Disney+: Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Both were released in 2022, and while it was assumed that these would be regular features alongside the movies and TV series, that’s all we’ve got. To be fair, Marvel has been cutting back on their projects in recent years in an attempt to get the franchise back on track with proven winners.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Winderbaum teased Bernthal’s appearance in Daredevil: Born Again. “ Working with Jon and working with that character is always really intense, really satisfying, ” Winderbaum said. “[Matt] goes to Frank because he needs something done that he’s unwilling to do. And Frank, a bull in a china shop, drives right to the heart of the matter. As you get later in the season, especially in the culmination, Frank’s appearances are just insane. “

The official synopsis for Daredevil: Born Again: “ Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. ” The series will debut on Disney+ on March 4th, with a second season expected to follow in 2026.