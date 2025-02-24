The Punisher Special Presentation starring Jon Bernthal in the works at Marvel

Jon Bernthal will be returning as The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again, but Marvel Studios may already have bigger plans for the character. While speaking with ComicBook.com (in an interview which has since been deleted), Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum said, “[Bernthal] is working on a special presentation with us about that character.“
Rumours last month suggested that Marvel was developing a new Punisher TV series; perhaps this is that project.
So far, Marvel has only released two Special Presentations on Disney+: Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Both were released in 2022, and while it was assumed that these would be regular features alongside the movies and TV series, that’s all we’ve got. To be fair, Marvel has been cutting back on their projects in recent years in an attempt to get the franchise back on track with proven winners.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Winderbaum teased Bernthal’s appearance in Daredevil: Born Again. “Working with Jon and working with that character is always really intense, really satisfying,” Winderbaum said. “[Matt] goes to Frank because he needs something done that he’s unwilling to do. And Frank, a bull in a china shop, drives right to the heart of the matter. As you get later in the season, especially in the culmination, Frank’s appearances are just insane.“
The official synopsis for Daredevil: Born Again: “Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.” The series will debut on Disney+ on March 4th, with a second season expected to follow in 2026.
Bernthal will next be seen starring alongside Ben Affleck in The Accountant 2. “When her former boss is killed by unknown assassins, Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) is forced to contact Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) to solve the murder,” reads the official synopsis. “With the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax (Jon Bernthal), Chris applies his brilliant mind and less-than-legal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle. As they get closer to the truth, the trio draw the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive—all intent on putting a stop to their search.” The sequel will debut on SXSW on March 8th before hitting theaters on April 25th.
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE