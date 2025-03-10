Jon Bernthal: The Punisher Special Presentation will be dark, tells the story the fans deserve

Jon Bernthal has played the Marvel Comics character Frank Castle, a.k.a. The Punisher, in season 2 of the Netflix Daredevil series and two seasons of his own The Punisher series, and he’s reprising the role in the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again. Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum recently let it slip that Bernthal is also set to star in a The Punisher Special Presentation for Disney+ – and now, Bernthal has promised that the special is going to be dark and will tell the story the fans deserve to see.

Winderbaum told Entertainment Weekly that Bernthal is writing The Punisher Special Presentation with Reinaldo Marcus Green, who directed Bernthal in the 2022 mini-series We Own This City. Green, whose other credits include Bob Marley: One Love, King Richard, Joe Bell, and Monsters and Men, will also be directing the special. This will mark Bernthal’s first official writing credit.

Winderbaum previously said, “ It’s like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story. It’s so exciting. “

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Bernthal said, “ I care very deeply about Frank, I’m really grateful that I’m getting the opportunity to tell the story that I think the fans deserve. We’re giving it our all and we’re trying to tell a Frank Castle story that we’re not going to turn our back on the audience — it’s not going to be easy, it’s not going to be light, and I think it’s the version that this character deserves and I’m just beyond honored and grateful that we get the opportunity. “

When asked how The Punisher Special Presentation would compare to the Netflix show, he answered, “ It’s going to be dark; Frank has no interest in breaking out the darkness. It’s not going to be easy. I don’t know if that’s the Netflix tone then that’s what it’s going to be…It will not be Punisher-lite, I promise you that. “

Marvel released two Special Presentations on Disney+, both in 2022: Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. It’s about time we got another one of these specials, and The Punisher is a great character for a Special Presentation to focus on.

What do you think of what Jon Bernthal had to say about The Punisher Special Presentation? Are you looking forward to this one? Let us know by leaving a comment below.