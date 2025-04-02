Bill Hader recalls his daughter trolling him about his upcoming Cat in the Hat animated film

While the live-action The Cat in the Hat from 2003 resides in infamy with critics and audiences alike, the Dr. Seuss story will get re-adapted into an animated feature, much like 2018’s The Grinch. Saturday Night Live star Bill Hader plays the Cat, with Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, Miracle Workers), Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, Fire Island, Wicked), Xochitl Gomez (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Baby-Sitters Club), Matt Berry (What We Do in The Shadows, The IT Crowd) and Paula Pell (Girls5eva, Saturday Night Live) starring as primary cast members.

Hader would make an appearance at this year’s CinemaCon during the Warner Bros. panel to present the audience with a special look at The Cat in the Hat. According to Entertainment Weekly, after showing a trailer that was still a work in progress, Hader would tell an anecdote about how his own daughter disapproved of his casting as the Cat in the movie. The Barry star explained that his youngest wanted Ryan Gosling to be the star after watching Barbie,

Well, I will say, I have three daughters, and I’ve been reading it to them, and then my parents read it to me. And so I remember when I, you know, got the call about this, and I went into my kids, and I was like, ‘Hey, what do you guys think about the Cat in the Hat?’ And two of them were stoked. And the youngest one was like, ‘Boo!… Ryan Gosling! Boo! Boo!'”

Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja direct the new feature version of The Cat in the Hat from a script they wrote. Hoping to cause family-friendly havoc in theaters on March 6, 2026, The Cat in the Hat focuses on an imaginative cat trying to cheer up a pair of siblings who’ve moved to a new town. As the adventure unfolds, the Cat introduces the children to his friends, Thing 1 and Thing 2, pulls impossible objects from his bag of tricks and nearly gives a persnickety goldfish a heart attack.