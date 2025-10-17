Ethan Hawke is down for Black Phone 3: “I would like to go to hell with the Grabber”

Black Phone 2 is now playing in theaters, and the horror sequel has already gotten off to a strong start with $2.6 million in Thursday night previews. Should the film become as successful (or more so) than its predecessor, I’d imagine that talk of Black Phone 3 won’t be far behind, and the Grabber himself is game.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Ethan Hawke gave his thoughts on a Black Phone trilogy. “ Genre’s a great place to play, and every genre is kind of a sequel, in a way, because you’re building off such preexisting expectations, ” he said. “ I would like to go to hell with the Grabber. That’s what I’d like to do. I’d like to get to know him. That would be my dream for the third one, to let it be a character piece about what made him, who he is now, and how he’s haunting other people’s dreams. “

It’s interesting that Hawke has been so willing to return for more, as he explains that he’s usually not a fan of sequels. “ I’m just not into them ’cause so often they turn into corporate money grabs, ” Hawke said, adding that director Scott Derrickson really wanted to push himself with Black Phone 2. “ It’s so innovative and creative, and Scott’s flexing his muscles with the movies. I was so impressed about how not of a corporate money grab the film is, ” he said. “ It’s clearly a film with something to say. It’s pushing the boundaries. It surpasses the first film. I would say it’s a sequel, the way Road Warrior‘s a sequel to Mad Max. It’s more complicated, bigger budget, but it’s spiritually evolving. “

The official synopsis for The Black Phone 2: “ The Grabber (Hawke) seeks vengeance on Finn (Thames) from beyond the grave by menacing Finn’s younger sister, Gwen (McGraw). As Finn, now 17, struggles with life after his captivity, the headstrong 15-year-old Gwen begins receiving calls in her dreams from the black phone and seeing disturbing visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp known as Alpine Lake. Determined to solve the mystery and end the torment for both her and her brother, Gwen persuades Finn to visit the camp during a winter storm. There, she uncovers a shattering intersection between The Grabber and her own family’s history. Together, she and Finn must confront a killer who has grown more powerful in death and more significant to them than either could imagine. ” The film is now playing in theaters, so be sure to check out a review from our own Ryan Cultrera right here.

Would you like to see Black Phone 3?