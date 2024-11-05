Black Sheep 2: 2006 horror comedy is getting a sequel

Back in 2006, writer/director Jonathan King brought us the “nature run amok” horror comedy Black Sheep, about killer, genetically altered sheep. That movie surpassed Peter Jackson‘s early works to become New Zealand’s most successful horror movie ever. Now, Deadline reports that the killer sheep are coming back for Black Sheep 2 ! King is returning to the helm for the sequel, working from a script he crafted with Matthew Grainger and Rosie Howells.

Black Sheep had the following synopsis: Sheep-fearing Henry (Nathan Meister) returns to his brother’s (Peter Feeney) New Zealand farm, hoping his sibling will buy out his share of the property. However, what he finds are genetically altered sheep that prey on humans and turn their victims into undead, woolly killers. Shear madness ensues as Henry, an animal-rights activist (Danielle Mason) and a farmhand (Tammy Davis) set out to stop the rampaging animals. Meister will be reprising the role of Henry for the new film, which will follow a young scientist who is convinced that a dangerous new pathogen threatens the population and tracks it back to her hometown – which is located in the shadow of the remote sheep station where the macabre events of the original Black Sheep unfolded. The Deadline article notes that more Black Sheep cast members will be showing up in the new movie, but their names haven’t been revealed just yet.

Wētā Workshop created the killer sheep for the first movie and will be doing the same for Black Sheep 2. King and Grainger are producing the sequel with James Partridge and Samantha Braun of Terror-Fi Films. Executive producers include Richard Fletcher of Libertine Pictures, Philippa Campbell, and Ari Harrison and Jasmin McSweeney from Umbrella Entertainment. Umbrella Entertainment will be distributing Black Sheep 2 in Australia and New Zealand, and they’re also planning a 4K re-release of Black Sheep.

Filming on Black Sheep 2 is expected to start in March or April of next year.

Are you a fan of Black Sheep, and are you glad to hear we’re getting a Black Sheep 2? Let us know by leaving a comment below.