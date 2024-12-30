Holy schnikes! Chris Farley’s Tommy Boy and Black Sheep get 4K Blu-ray releases on the same day

Two of Chris Farley‘s most popular comedies, which also co-stars David Spade, are coming home in a newly enhanced ultra-high-definition format. Tommy Boy and Black Sheep were one-two punches from the duo as they ventured from the small screen in Saturday Night Live to the big screen with their respective antics. Blu-ray.com has announced that Paramount will be remastering a 4K Blu-ray of Tommy Boy, while Black Sheep also gets an ultra-HD upgrade, but from Kino Lorber despite also being a Paramount movie. Both are also due to hit retailers the same day on March 25, 2025.

Tommy Boy will be celebrating its 30th anniversary with this release and the description reads, “Holy Smokes. one of the funniest films of the 1990s, TOMMY BOY, has been remastered for 4K Blu-ray. Celebrating 30 years of gut-busting laughs, Chris Farley and David Spade are two ne’er-do-well traveling salesmen who hit the road to save the Callahan family’s auto parts business, resulting in one disastrously funny consequence after another. This larger-than-life comedy features Rob Lowe, Bo Derek, Dan Aykroyd and Brian Dennehy.”

The description of Kino Lorber’s release of Black Sheep has also included the details of special features and technical specs. The description reads, “Mike (Chris Farley), a slovenly gym teacher, has a terrible habit of showing up at the wrong time and embarrassing his brother, Al (Tim Matheson), who happens to be running for governor. Hoping to save his campaign, Al assigns his aide, Steve (David Spade), to take Mike to a remote cabin and hide out there for the remainder of the campaign. In the woods, the two men discover dangers that make them long for the sleazy political operatives back in the big city.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

NEW Audio Commentary by Director Penelope Spheeris, Moderated by Film Critic and Author Simon Abrams

Audio Commentary by Director Penelope Spheeris, Moderated by Film Critic and Author Simon Abrams 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

Optional English Subtitles

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY