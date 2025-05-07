David Spade rejected a pitched Tommy Boy sequel two years ago

1995’s Tommy Boy, while not specifically based on a Saturday Night Live sketch, had become one of the most popular movies from SNL creatives, with veteran sketch writers Bonnie & Terry Turner penning the screenplay along with Lorne Michaels producing and, of course, Chris Farley and David Spade crossing over into the movie realm. The duo’s popularity would even get them another film where they’re pitted together with 1996’s Black Sheep. After the back-to-back starring films, Farley and Spade ventured into their own separate paths. While Spade continued to star in his own vehicles after Farley’s passing in 1997, the SNL comedian reveals on Theo Von’s podcast that he was actually pitched a sequel to Tommy Boy two years ago.

According to Variety, Spade stated, “ I was pitched a Tommy Boy 2, which was our characters’ kids are together. I was pitched this two years ago, and I was like I can’t find a scenario with no Chris Farley. He was the whole movie. It would be too much of a sell out. I can’t imagine it. No one could do that. It was our kids and it was about them and I was going to help them on the road. Listen, it was about Chris. If we did another one back then it would’ve been a blast. “

Back in 2022, Spade revealed that just before his death, he and Farley wanted to reunite for a third buddy film, “Two years after Tommy Boy came out, they told us it made $100 million on video. We couldn’t believe it. It really grew over time. We talked about doing another one, but Farley wanted to do more drama, so I said, ‘Go do that.’ I ran into him two months before [he died] and he was like, ‘Everyone always talks about Tommy Boy and Black Sheep. It’s not as much fun out there. Let’s try to get one going again.’ … I think about Farley every day. I have his old coat from Tommy Boy.”