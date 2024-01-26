Blink Twice: Zoë Kravitz thriller (formerly known as Pussy Island) gets August theatrical release

Amazon MGM has announced (via Deadline) that they will be giving the thriller Pussy Island a global theatrical release on August 23rd – but, to the shock and surprise of no one, they’re not actually going to be releasing the film under the title Pussy Island. The feature directorial debut of Zoë Kravitz (who played Catwoman in The Batman), the thriller is now going by the title Blink Twice . By giving the film a more public-friendly title, they’ve just saved some members of the public from having to protest the fact that a movie called Pussy Island is showing at their local theatre.

Written by Kravitz and E.T. Feigenbaum, the film will follow Frida, a young, clever, Los Angeles cocktail waitress who has her eyes set on the prize: philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King. When she skillfully maneuvers her way into King’s inner circle and ultimately an intimate gathering on his private island, she is ready for a journey of a lifetime. Despite the epic setting, beautiful people, ever-flowing champagne and late-night dance parties, Frida can sense that there’s more to this island than meets the eye. Something she can’t quite put her finger on. Something terrifying.

Channing Tatum (Magic Mike), Naomi Ackie (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody), and Simon Rex (Red Rocket) star alongside Christian Slater (Heathers), Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Geena Davis (The Long Kiss Goodnight), Adria Arjona (Morbius), Haley Joel Osment (Tusk), Liz Caribel Sierra (God’s Time), Levon Hawke (The Crowded Room), Trew Mullen (Sunny Family Cult), Saul Williams (Akilla’s Escape), Chris Costa (People You Know), and Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks). Ackie plays Frida, with Tatum as Slater King and Rex as Slater’s chef, trainer, and oldest friend, Cody.

Blink Twice (don’t call it Pussy Island) has been produced by Kravitz, Bruce Cohen, Tiffany Persons, and Tatum’s company Free Association. Garret Levitz oversaw the project for Free Association. The movie was made in conjunction with Free Association, this is important, and Bold Choices.

Does Blink Twice sound like a movie you’ll be heading out to see during its theatrical release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.