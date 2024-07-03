Bloody Mary: Origins coming from Final Destination writer Jeffrey Reddick

Final Destination 6 is aiming for a 2025 theatrical release (IMAX screens included) – and next year we might also get a new movie from original Final Destination screenwriter Jeffrey Reddick, as Deadline reports that Reddick is teaming up with Convoke Media, Vast Entertainment, DreamPunk Entertainment, and Emmy-winning director Lane Shefter Bishop (The Venice Murders) to get a film called Bloody Mary: Origins into production.

Based on the novel Mary: The Summoning by Hillary Monahan, Bloody Mary: Origins was scripted by Reddick and John Stancari – who, sadly, passed away in 2018 after a long battle with cancer. This is Stancari’s first produced film and will be dedicated to his memory. The story follows a group of teenage girls who discover an ancient spell that conjures the real Bloody Mary. When the terrifying entity pulls one of the girls through the mirror, she becomes trapped in the past, living out the real Mary Worth’s last days. With time running out, the others must discover a way to save their friend in the past while vanquishing a terrorizing Bloody Mary in the present.

Bishop is producing the film through her Vast Entertainment banner, along with Todd Slater of Convoke Media and DreamPunk Entertainment’s Ryan Martin and Angela Ziegler.

Slater provided the following statement: “ The script brings Reddick’s signature blend of suspense, humor and horror to a completely new take on the urban legend my friends and I used to play as kids. Much like Final Destination created a theatrical franchise that generations have enjoyed, our goal is for Bloody Mary to generate ongoing films with the same impressive longevity. ” So we could have a Bloody Mary franchise in our future. Monahan did write a sequel to her novel that was called Mary: Unleashed. You can pick up a copy of the combined Mary novels HERE.

In addition to the first Final Destination, Jeffrey Reddick’s writing credits include Return to Cabin by the Lake, Final Destination 2, Tamara, Day of the Dead (2008), Dead Awake, The Final Wish, and Don’t Look Back (which he also directed).

Does Bloody Mary: Origins sound interesting to you? Have you read the Hillary Monahan novel? Let us know by leaving a comment below.