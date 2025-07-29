Ethan Hawke faces a personal crisis in the trailer for Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon

Blue Moon will mark the ninth collaboration between Richard Linklater and Ethan Hawke. Starting with Before Sunrise, the pair worked together on The Newton Boys, Waking Life, Tape, Before Sunset, Fast Food Nation, Before Midnight, and Boyhood. Sony Pictures Classics has now unveiled the trailer for Blue Moon. In addition to Hawke, the film will also feature Margaret Qualley (The Substance), Bobby Cannavale (Ezra), and Andrew Scott (Ripley). Sony Pictures Classics had acquired the worldwide rights for the project, which has been scripted by Robert Kaplow.

The official synopsis reads,

“…You know how in marriage they say “for better or for worse”? I think, in terms of my life, I have entered the “for worse” part, and it happened so quietly I didn’t even recognize it.

Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon tells the story of legendary lyricist Lorenz Hart bravely facing the future as his professional and private life unravel at the opening night party for his former partner’s hit show Oklahoma!

By the time this night is over, Hart will have confronted both a world that no longer values his talent and the seeming impossibility of love.”

“Robert, Ethan and I have been developing this story for over a decade and are excited and grateful that the time has come to bring this to life,” Linklater said in a statement. A spokesperson for Sony Pictures Classics added: “Almost a year ago, Rick, Ethan and John reached out to us with Robert Kaplow’s amazing script Blue Moon. Helping them over the following months to bring it together has been incredibly exciting and now, on the verge of production, with this fantastic cast and crew in place and Rick at the helm, we are thrilled to finally announce it and bring the film to audiences everywhere in the world.” In addition to directing Blue Moon, Linklater also produced the movie alongside Mike Blizzard and John Sloss.

Richard Linklater’s latest film, Nouvelle Vague, has found a home, with Netflix purchasing the rights for $4 million. Nouvelle Vague is undoubtedly a love letter to cinema, as Linklater chronicles the making of 1960’s Breathless, which wasn’t only Jean-Luc Godard’s debut film but also changed the landscape of international film through its innovative use of camerawork, sound and editing, most notably seen in its famed jump cuts.