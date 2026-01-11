Bob Weir, the legendary co-founder of Grateful Dead, dies at 78

Bob Weir, the singer, songwriter, and rhythm guitarist of the legendary rock band Grateful Dead, has passed away. Weir’s family announced his passing on Instagram on Saturday. He was 78.

In the post, Weir’s family said the musician “transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could. Unfortunately, he succumbed to underlying lung issues.”

Despite being diagnosed in July, Weir, in true rock star fashion, returned to his hometown stage a month later for a three-night commemoration of 60 years of music at Golden Gate Park.

Weir’s family remembers his legacy and spirit

“Bobby will forever be a guiding force whose unique artistry reshaped American music. His work did more than fill rooms with music; it was warm sunlight that filled the soul, building a community, a language and a feeling of family that generations of fans carry with them. Every chord he played, every word he sang was an integral part of the stories he wove. There was an invitation: to feel, to question, to wander, and to belong,” Weir’s family wrote.

To say Weir was a soldier of song would be an understatement. After the sudden passing of his Grateful Dead bandmate Jerry Garcia in 1995, Weir carried the torch by leading multiple bands that continued to spread good vibes throughout the community, including Dead & Company, Phil Lesh and Friends, Further, RatDog, and Wolf Bros.

Memories of the Dead

The Grateful Dead has been a part of my life for as long as I can recall. My good friend’s mother, Laurie, was obsessed with the band. She would play their music constantly, from an old Sony radio she kept sitting on the windowsill above her kitchen sink. If I close my eyes, I can still see her dancing to songs like “Sugar Magnolia,” “Friend of the Devil,” “Casey Jones,” and “Touch of Grey.”

When I would go to work with my mom, the Grateful Dead were there. She would clean houses before becoming a personal trainer, and one of her clients was enphatuated with the Dead. I would play Metroid on the NES while sitting beneath a tie-dye Grateful Dead tapestry, a skeleton with bright red hair smiling down at me while I solved environmental puzzles with Samus Aran. Finally, I recall the show Freaks and Geeks introducing me to the Grateful Dead’s “American Beauty” album, which I’m listening to as I write this article.

Rest well, Mr. Weir. You will be missed.