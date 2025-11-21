Movie News

More details are released on the Boogie Nights 4K Blu-ray from Warner Bros.

By
Posted 20 hours ago

Last month, a new 4K Blu-ray of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights was announced. The release date is set for December 9, and you don’t have to be part of the Christmas Adventurers Club to get one. Blu-ray.com has now released more details on the upcoming physical media copy.

The description reads,
“Idealistic producer Jack Horner has always dreamed of elevating his films into an art form. When he discovers young actor Eddie Adams, Jack begins to turn his dreams into reality. Under the stage name of Dirk Diggler, Eddie soon gives the adult entertainment world a star the likes of which it has never seen. But the rise to fame has its costs, and soon Dirk finds himself sliding down the slippery slope of sex, drugs and violence. The only question: can he get himself back together before it’s too late?

From an original screenplay by Anderson, the film was nominated for three Academy Awards – Best Supporting Actor (Burt Reynolds), Best Supporting Actress (Julianne Moore), and Best Screenplay – Written Directly for the Screen (Paul Thomas Anderson). Reynolds won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor, and Julianne Moore also received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Written and directed by Anderson, the film is produced by Lloyd Levin, John Lyons, Anderson, and JoAnne Sellar.”

Special Features:

  • HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • NEW American Cinematheque Panel Night 1 – Paul Thomas Anderson and John C. Reilly
  • NEW American Cinematheque Panel Night 2 – Paul Thomas Anderson
  • Commentary: Director Paul Thomas Anderson
  • Commentary: Don Cheadle, Heather Graham, Luis Guzman, William H. Macy, Julianne Moore, John C. Reilly, Mark Wahlberg, and Melora Walters
  • Additional Scenes (29:15)
    • Scene 3: Ham and Cheese
    • Buck and Amber in the Van
    • Brock and Chico
    • The 2nd Awards Ceremony
    • New Year’s Eve
    • Fire with Fire: The Brock and Chest Story
    • Maurice and Rollergirl
    • Mixing “Feel the Heat”
    • Under the Table
    • Becky/Jerome/Car Crash
  • Michael Penn Try Music Video (3:16)
  • The John C. Reilly Files: Outtakes and Extended Sequences (34:54)
    • Swim Trunks
    • Waiting for Todd
    • Mixing with Nick
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Technical Specs:

  • Video
    Codec: HEVC / H.265
    Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)
    HDR: HDR10
    Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1
  • Audio
    English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)
    French (Canada): Dolby Digital 5.1
    Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1
    Audio descriptive
  • Subtitles
    English SDH, French, Spanish
  • Discs
    4K Ultra HD
    Blu-ray Disc
    Single disc (1 BD-100)
  • Digital
    Digital 4K
    Movies Anywhere
  • Playback
    4K Blu-ray: Region free

Source: Blu-ray.com
Tags: , , , , ,

About the Author

EJ Tangonan
News Editor
3,087 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan read more movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes: Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, read more Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

Latest Boogie Nights News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  4. Greenland: Migration
  5. Send Help
  6. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
  7. Mortal Kombat 2
  8. Zootopia 2
  9. Project Hail Mary
  10. Marty Supreme

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Why Has VHS Made a Comeback?

Posted 2 weeks ago
Classic media such as vinyl and VHS tapes are making a huge comeback. What's behind this resurgence?