More details are released on the Boogie Nights 4K Blu-ray from Warner Bros.

Last month, a new 4K Blu-ray of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights was announced. The release date is set for December 9, and you don’t have to be part of the Christmas Adventurers Club to get one. Blu-ray.com has now released more details on the upcoming physical media copy.

The description reads,

“Idealistic producer Jack Horner has always dreamed of elevating his films into an art form. When he discovers young actor Eddie Adams, Jack begins to turn his dreams into reality. Under the stage name of Dirk Diggler, Eddie soon gives the adult entertainment world a star the likes of which it has never seen. But the rise to fame has its costs, and soon Dirk finds himself sliding down the slippery slope of sex, drugs and violence. The only question: can he get himself back together before it’s too late?

From an original screenplay by Anderson, the film was nominated for three Academy Awards – Best Supporting Actor (Burt Reynolds), Best Supporting Actress (Julianne Moore), and Best Screenplay – Written Directly for the Screen (Paul Thomas Anderson). Reynolds won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor, and Julianne Moore also received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Written and directed by Anderson, the film is produced by Lloyd Levin, John Lyons, Anderson, and JoAnne Sellar.”

Special Features:

HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

NEW American Cinematheque Panel Night 1 – Paul Thomas Anderson and John C. Reilly

American Cinematheque Panel Night 2 – Paul Thomas Anderson Commentary: Director Paul Thomas Anderson

Commentary: Don Cheadle, Heather Graham, Luis Guzman, William H. Macy, Julianne Moore, John C. Reilly, Mark Wahlberg, and Melora Walters

Additional Scenes (29:15) Scene 3: Ham and Cheese Buck and Amber in the Van Brock and Chico The 2nd Awards Ceremony New Year’s Eve Fire with Fire: The Brock and Chest Story Maurice and Rollergirl Mixing “Feel the Heat” Under the Table Becky/Jerome/Car Crash

Michael Penn Try Music Video (3:16)

The John C. Reilly Files: Outtakes and Extended Sequences (34:54) Swim Trunks Waiting for Todd Mixing with Nick

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Technical Specs:

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

French (Canada): Dolby Digital 5.1

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1

Audio descriptive

English SDH, French, Spanish

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Single disc (1 BD-100)

Digital 4K

Movies Anywhere

4K Blu-ray: Region free