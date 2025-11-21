More details are released on the Boogie Nights 4K Blu-ray from Warner Bros.

Last month, a new 4K Blu-ray of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights was announced. The release date is set for December 9, and you don’t have to be part of the Christmas Adventurers Club to get one. Blu-ray.com has now released more details on the upcoming physical media copy.
The description reads,
“Idealistic producer Jack Horner has always dreamed of elevating his films into an art form. When he discovers young actor Eddie Adams, Jack begins to turn his dreams into reality. Under the stage name of Dirk Diggler, Eddie soon gives the adult entertainment world a star the likes of which it has never seen. But the rise to fame has its costs, and soon Dirk finds himself sliding down the slippery slope of sex, drugs and violence. The only question: can he get himself back together before it’s too late?
From an original screenplay by Anderson, the film was nominated for three Academy Awards – Best Supporting Actor (Burt Reynolds), Best Supporting Actress (Julianne Moore), and Best Screenplay – Written Directly for the Screen (Paul Thomas Anderson). Reynolds won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor, and Julianne Moore also received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress.
Written and directed by Anderson, the film is produced by Lloyd Levin, John Lyons, Anderson, and JoAnne Sellar.”
Special Features:
- HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- NEW American Cinematheque Panel Night 1 – Paul Thomas Anderson and John C. Reilly
- NEW American Cinematheque Panel Night 2 – Paul Thomas Anderson
- Commentary: Director Paul Thomas Anderson
- Commentary: Don Cheadle, Heather Graham, Luis Guzman, William H. Macy, Julianne Moore, John C. Reilly, Mark Wahlberg, and Melora Walters
- Additional Scenes (29:15)
- Scene 3: Ham and Cheese
- Buck and Amber in the Van
- Brock and Chico
- The 2nd Awards Ceremony
- New Year’s Eve
- Fire with Fire: The Brock and Chest Story
- Maurice and Rollergirl
- Mixing “Feel the Heat”
- Under the Table
- Becky/Jerome/Car Crash
- Michael Penn Try Music Video (3:16)
- The John C. Reilly Files: Outtakes and Extended Sequences (34:54)
- Swim Trunks
- Waiting for Todd
- Mixing with Nick
- Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature
Technical Specs:
- Video
Codec: HEVC / H.265
Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)
HDR: HDR10
Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1
- Audio
English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)
French (Canada): Dolby Digital 5.1
Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1
Audio descriptive
- Subtitles
English SDH, French, Spanish
- Discs
4K Ultra HD
Blu-ray Disc
Single disc (1 BD-100)
- Digital
Digital 4K
Movies Anywhere
- Playback
4K Blu-ray: Region free