Leonardo DiCaprio says his biggest acting regret is turning down the role of Eddie Adams for PTA’s Boogie Nights

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, opens in theaters on September 26. Still, before the dark comedy’s premiere, Leo is opening up about a missed opportunity to partner with PTA that he regrets. Speaking with Variety about his upcoming collaboration with PTA, Leonardo DiCaprio revealed that the biggest regret of his career is turning down the chance to play Eddie Adams in Anderson’s 1997 dramedy Boogie Nights.

DiCaprio was Anderson’s first pick to play Eddie, the high school dropout who becomes John Holmes / Peter North levels of popular in the porn industry as the swingin’ dong with charisma, Dirk Diggler. The decision led to DiCaprio starring alongside Kate Winslet in James Cameron’s Titanic, which turned DiCaprio into a household name.

“I’ll say it even though you’re here: My biggest regret is not doing ‘Boogie Nights,'” DiCaprio admitted. “It was a profound movie of my generation. I can’t imagine anyone but Mark [Wahlberg] in it. When I finally got to see that movie, I just thought it was a masterpiece. It’s ironic that you’re the person asking that question [about regrets], but it’s true.”

According to Variety’s write-up, Anderson wanted DiCaprio for Boogie Nights after seeing the young actor’s performance in The Basketball Diaries.

In November, industry insider Daniel Richtman posted details about the plot for One Battle After Another. According to Richtman, Regina Hall plays DL Chastain, a character from the Vineland novel who is a martial arts expert and ninja. “She is the daughter of a military family that moves around the world,” reads the description. “While in Japan, she is approached by a martial arts instructor who teaches her the secret ways of the ninja, including how to kill with a touch that takes a year to work. She is recruited by mobster Ralph Wayvone to assassinate Brock Vond while posing as a prostitute, but accidentally gives the death touch to Takeshi Fumimota, who has been sent in Vond’s place after the plot was discovered.”

Trailers for One Battle After Another are playing ahead of nearly every adult-oriented film here in Canada. I’ve been to the movies five times in the past week and a half and have seen multiple promos for what looks like PTA’s goofiest movie to date. Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn, Wood Harris, Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall, Alana Haim, and Chase Infinity join DiCaprio for Anderson’s latest stylish drama, blending action, humor, and intrigue for a unique thriller.

