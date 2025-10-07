When does Boogie Nights finally arrive on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray?

As Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another continues to garner accolades from fans and critics, one of PTA’s earlier features, Boogie Nights, will finally receive the 4K Ultra HD release it deserves this December. Disc-Conneted shared details about the film’s long-overdue jump to 4K on Facebook, with a post that includes scans of the release’s cover art, featuring Heather Graham’s Rollergirl and her trusty yellow heart-shaped glasses and Polaroid camera.

In this dark, comic drama, a gullible teenager takes a turbulent journey through the worlds of pornography, disco, and fleeting stardom in the ’70s, when drugs were in vogue, fashion was in flux, and the party never seemed to stop.

SPECIAL FEATURES:

AMERICAN CINEMATHEQUE Q&A (PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON AND JOHN C. REILLY)

DIRECTOR COMMENTARY

CAST COMMENTARY

ADDITIONAL SCENES

AND MORE

According to JoBlo’s Chris Bumbray, not only is Boogie Nights one of his favorite movies, but he also thinks the film has one of the best movie soundtracks of the 1990s. In his original article for the site, Chris writes about the soundtrack, saying, “Here’s another soundtrack that got multiple volumes, with Paul Thomas Anderson’s seventies epic sporting perhaps the greatest playlist of seventies disco tunes ever assembled, including The Emotions’ “Best of My Love,” Marvin Gaye’s “Got to Give It Up,” and ELO’s “Living Thing.” One track NOT included, despite the movie’s title, is Heatwave’s “Boogie Nights,” with the band reportedly not approving of the film’s content. Their loss.”

Interestingly, Boogie Nights was almost a different movie. According to Leonardo DiCaprio, he nearly starred as Eddie Adams, played in PTA’s film by Mark Wahlberg.

DiCaprio was Anderson’s first choice to play Eddie, the high school dropout who becomes a John Holmes/Peter North-level popular figure in the porn industry as the charismatic Dirk Diggler. The decision led to DiCaprio starring alongside Kate Winslet in James Cameron’s Titanic, which turned DiCaprio into a household name.

“I’ll say it even though you’re here: My biggest regret is not doing ‘Boogie Nights,'” DiCaprio admitted. “It was a profound movie of my generation. I can’t imagine anyone but Mark [Wahlberg] in it. When I finally got to see that movie, I just thought it was a masterpiece. It’s ironic that you’re the person asking that question [about regrets], but it’s true.”

Are you excited about Boogie Nights finally coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray? Let us know in the comments section below.