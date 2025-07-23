Movie News

Booster Gold: HBO Max developing series based on DC superhero with Our Flag Means Death creator David Jenkins

Posted 5 hours ago
HBO Max is teaming with Our Flag Means Death creator David Jenkins for a series based on the DC Comics superhero Booster GoldHBO Max is teaming with Our Flag Means Death creator David Jenkins for a series based on the DC Comics superhero Booster Gold

The comedic pirate series Our Flag Means Death only lasted for two seasons on the HBO Max streaming service, but the streamer is still interested in working with series creator David Jenkins. Deadline reports that HBO Max has hired Jenkins to write the pilot for a show based on the DC Comics superhero Booster Gold – and if they end up officially ordering the project to series, Jenkins is expected to remain involved as the showrunner. “Coming off the back of a landmark Emmy nominations day for The Penguin, Booster Gold could therefore become one of Warner Bros. Discovery’s next big DC Comics TV adaptations.” The Penguin earned 24 Emmy nominations.

The Booster Gold series was on the slate of project DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran announced as part of Chapter One of the DC Universe, Gods and Monsters, back in January of 2023. Development hasn’t gone as smoothly as expected, as the project lost a previous showrunner. Maybe David Jenkins will be the one who can push it into production. The DC Universe officially got started with season 1 of the animated series Creature Commandos back in December, with Superman being the first film in the universe. Peacemaker season 2, which premieres in August, is also part of the DCU. Other upcoming entries include the film Supergirl, which reaches theatres in June of 2026, the film Clayface, which reaches theatres in September of 2026, and the HBO series Lanterns

Need information on the Booster Gold character? Deadline lets us know, “Created by Dan Jurgens, the protagonist, real name Michael Jon “Booster” Carter, is a member of the Justice League born in Gotham City who attends university on a football scholarship. He is expelled for gambling and becomes a superhero, although continues to irritate others with his obsession for fame and wealth. His nickname came via Ronald Reagan after he saved the former POTUS.” Gunn and Safran have said that, on the TV show, the character would “use basic technology from the future to pretend to be a superhero in the present day.” There have been rumors that Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals) was in the running to play Booster, but the project isn’t in the casting stage yet.

Would you be interested in watching a Booster Gold show on HBO Max? What do you think of the choice of David Jenkins as pilot writer and potential showrunner? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
