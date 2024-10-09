Oliver Stone’s Born on the Fourth of July will get a Collector’s Edition 4K release from Shout Factory

The Tom Cruise drama from Oliver Stone will get a two-disc 4K Blu-ray chock-full of special features that arrives just after Veteran’s Day.

Shout Factory and Kino Lorber have been releasing a bevy of titles for new 4K physical media and Blu-ray.com has now announced that the Tom Cruise film Born on the Fourth of July, which was directed by Oliver Stone, is now set for a new Collector’s Edition Ultra High-Definition Blu-ray. The remastered film is due to hit retailers the day after Veteran’s Day on November 12.

The movie stars Tom Cruise, Kyra Sedgwick, Raymond J. Barry, Jerry Levine, and Frank Whaley. The description reads, “Tom Cruise delivers a riveting and unforgettable portrayal of Vietnam veteran and activist Ron Kovic in Oliver Stone’s Academy Award®-winning* masterpiece. Based on a true story, the acclaimed film follows Kovic from a zealous teen who eagerly volunteered for the Vietnam War, to an embittered veteran paralyzed from the mid-chest down. Deeply in love with his country, Kovic returned to an environment vastly different from the one he left and struggled greatly before emerging as a brave new voice for his fellow soldiers and countrymen.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

  • NEW 4K Restoration from the Original Camera Negative Supervised and Approved By Director Oliver Stone
  • DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
  • NEW Audio Commentary By Film Critic Matt Zoller Seitz
  • Audio Commentary By Director Oliver Stone
  • Optional English subtitles for the main feature

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

  • Optional English subtitles for the main feature
  • NEW 4K Restoration from the Original Camera Negative Supervised and Approved By Director Oliver Stone
  • NEW Audio Commentary By Film Critic Matt Zoller Seitz
  • NEW Interview With Director Oliver Stone
  • NEW Interview With Special Makeup Effects Artist Gordon J. Smith
  • NEW Interview With Associate Producer Clayton Townsend
  • Audio Commentary By Director Oliver Stone
  • TV Spots
  • Theatrical Trailers
  • Edie Brickell and New Bohemians “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall” – Music Video

Source: Blu-ray.com
