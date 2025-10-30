Charlie Sheen recalls how Emilio Estevez broke to him that Tom Cruise took his role in Born on the Fourth of July

Aka Charlie Sheen airs out a ton of the star’s dirty laundry in an effort to come completely clean on all of his rambunctious behavior. And some of the stories include projects that Sheen missed out on. Here’s how Tudum describes the Karate Kid revelation: Sheen says in the documentary that just before leaving for Budapest to film his first movie, Grizzly II: Revenge, with George Clooney and Laura Dern, he auditioned for The Karate Kid and was offered the lead role of Daniel LaRusso, later made famous by Ralph Macchio, by director John G. Avildsen. But his father, Martin Sheen, encouraged him to keep his word and honor his prior commitment to the other project.

Another such story involves Sheen with Born on the Fourth of July. Oliver Stone, who directed the film, had worked with Sheen on Wall Street and Platoon prior to the movie, so it was understood that Sheen was to star in that movie as well. However, Tom Cruise ended up in the lead role. Entertainment Weekly reports on Sheen’s recollection of hearing the news with his brother, Emilio Estevez, breaking it to him. Sheen told the story on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. He explained, “Emilio, he calls me. He says, ‘Hey, man. You sitting down?’ And I think somebody died, right?” He continued, “I’m like, ‘No, what’s going on?” He says, ‘Cruise is doing Born on the Fourth.’”

All the actors shared the spotlight in this era of young Hollywood as Estevez worked with Cruise on The Outsiders. Sheen looks back at admiration for his brother’s sensitivity, “I love that Emilio thought that I needed to be seated to get news he thought was going to make me faint. I mean, what are we doing here? It’s a movie.” The movie ended up getting Cruise an Oscar nom. Sheen acknowledged, “It’s a big deal. Well, it was also the betrayal factor of it. So I was like, ‘OK, all right.’ You know, Oliver’s been a fan of Tom’s for a long time. It’s a different movie if Tom does it than if I do it.”

Sheen said Stone made it understood that he would be starring that film, “We had meetings about it, and we had a dinner with Ron Kovic. And then I stopped hearing from him. We stopped talking about it, and I reach out to Oliver, and I’m told that he’s in Cuba. Whatever. This is like 1988 or ’89, right? I’m like, ‘OK, well, tell him I’m looking for him.'” Despite the situation, Sheen wasn’t too torn up about it, “You can’t lose something you never had. I didn’t sign a contract. There was a handshake.”