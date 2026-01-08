Box Office Predictions: Killer Chimps and Gerard Butler no match for Avatar

January Box Office: Is the “Dump Month” Era Over?

Chris

There was a time when January was considered Hollywood’s ultimate dump month. Growing up in the 1990s and early 2000s, I vividly remember there being almost nothing worth seeing in theaters during early winter, as studios quietly released their weakest films after the holidays.

That perception has shifted in recent years. Studios have discovered that January audiences increasingly crave genre fare, particularly horror, thrillers, and high-concept spectacle. As a result, early winter has become fertile ground for movies that might once have been written off.

This weekend is a perfect example, with two notable genre releases hitting theaters: Primate, Paramount’s killer chimp thriller, and Greenland 2: Migration, the sequel to Gerard Butler’s 2020 disaster hit.

Which Movie Will Win the Box Office This Weekend?

First Place: Avatar: Fire and Ash

There’s little mystery at the top of the charts. Avatar: Fire and Ash is expected to continue its dominant run with an estimated $25 million weekend. While the film is past its initial surge, it remains the clear box-office leader.

Battle for Second Place: Primate vs. Greenland 2: Migration

Why Primate Has the Edge

I’m predicting second place will go to Primate. The film is earning strong reviews (including one from our own Mike Holtz), and the concept alone—a vicious killer chimp—feels tailor-made for post-holiday audiences looking for brain-off entertainment. Younger moviegoers, in particular, may be drawn to its outrageous genre appeal.

Why Greenland 2: Migration May Struggle

While Greenland 2: Migration has potential, Lionsgate’s release strategy could hurt its opening. The film is not opening theatrically in Canada, which is often a red flag for box-office performance. Based on past trends, movies that skip Canada typically struggle to exceed $8–9 million domestically.

Because of this, there’s a strong chance that holdovers like Zootopia 2 or even The Housemaid could leapfrog over it. It wouldn’t be shocking if Marty Supreme also outperformed expectations.

Box Office Predictions

Avatar: Fire and Ash – $25 million Primate – $12 million Zootopia 2 – $11 million Greenland 2: Migration – $9 million The Housemaid – $8 million

Final Takeaway

January may no longer be Hollywood’s dumping ground. With genre films finding eager audiences and big releases holding strong well into the new year, the early winter box office has become far more competitive—and unpredictable—than it once was.

What do you think will top the box office this weekend? Let us know in the comments!