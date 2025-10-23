Box Office Predictions: The Boss takes on Chainsaw Man and Colleen Hoover

October hasn’t been a great month at the box office for anyone. Big studio movies with big stars—such as Roofman and The Smashing Machine (not to mention After the Hunt)—have been falling flat, and even hits like The Black Phone 2haven’t managed to crack the $30 million mark. In fact, there hasn’t been a major box office opener since the anime hit Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle.

This week sees the release of a few films, all of which will be jockeying for the top spot at the box office—although whether any of them manages to crack the $30 million mark seems unlikely.

One movie everyone will be watching is Crunchyroll’s follow-up to Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man: The Movie. Don’t expect it to have the same kind of smash opening, but it should still manage a debut north of $10 million, which would be a great number for the studio.

Number one will most likely go to Regretting You, the latest Colleen Hoover adaptation, which has a few things going for it. For one, it’s a good date movie—something we haven’t had in a while. It also features rising star Mason Thames, who’s already had two number-one openers this year with How to Train Your Dragon and The Black Phone 2. This should make it his third, with a projected $20 million opening. Poor reviews, however, will likely keep it from catching on the way It Ends With Us did.

Second place seems all but certain to go to Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, with an $18 million opening. The Boss’s fans will no doubt turn out in droves, plus Jeremy Allen White is a rising star. The reviews are strong, and music biopics tend to be a consistent draw. It should have solid legs, much like A Complete Unknown.

Expect The Black Phone 2 to come in third with about $14 million, while Chainsaw Man: The Movie should follow with around $10 million. Finally, Tron: Ares should round out the top five with about $6.5 million as it wraps up its run.

Here are our weekend box office predictions:

Regretting You – $20 million Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere – $18 million The Black Phone 2 – $14 million Chainsaw Man: The Movie – $10 million Tron: Ares – $6.5 million

What are you seeing this weekend? Let us know in the comments!