Box Office Predictions: Weapons will easily top a sleepy weekend

We’re officially in the dog days of summer, folks. With kids going back to school and people coming back from their summer vacations, Hollywood has turned off the flow of blockbusters hitting theaters to the point that the next few weeks are looking pretty grim from a box office point of view. This weekend seems all but certain to be dominated by Zach Cregger’s breakout horror hit Weapons, which is looking to win its third weekend in a row with about $13 million. Nothing else opening even has a prayer of coming close to that, with Focus Features’ Ethan Coen noir Honey Don’t looking at an opening in the low single digits.

Disney’s Freakier Friday should be able to hold on to second place with about $8 million, but it also has major competition this weekend for the teen market crowd. How so? Well, Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters is being released theatrically in a special sing-along version, and the screenings (which are limited to only about two a day over the weekend) have been selling out. How exactly that translates to box office is a question mark, but I’m thinking it will make at least $5 million, which would be good enough for a third-place finish, potentially ahead of Fantastic Four: First Steps and Nobody 2, which are both aiming for roughly the same number. I’m thinking it might have the edge, as it’s turned into a bona fide phenomenon, although the fact that it’s only playing a few showtimes a day may limit its audience a bit.

Here are our predictions:

Weapons: $13 million Freakier Friday: $8 million KPop: Demon Hunters: $5 million Fantastic Four: First Steps: $4.5 Nobody 2: $4 million

What do you think will top the box office this weekend? Do you think Caught Stealing next weekend might help turn the box office doldrums around?