Box Office Update: A Minecraft Movie will take 1st place over Sinners

While Ryan Coogler’s Sinners is on the receiving end of great reviews (including our own) and word-of-mouth, it looks like our prediction that the film would over-index this weekend and beat A Minecraft Movie to take the top spot over Easter Weekend isn’t coming true. According to Deadline, Sinners is on track to gross $40 million, compared to A Minecraft Movie’s $45 million. It’s a rare double whammy for Warner Bros, who own the top spots this holiday weekend. That’s a huge turnaround given how dire their box office situation was just a month ago. Given that Sinners cost in the $100 million range, that’s a very decent start for a movie that should hopefully leg out to consistent business in the weeks ahead. However, it can’t be denied that with the rapturous critical reception, the opening might be a little underwhelming.

Otherwise, Angel Studios’ King of Kings is playing well over the easter holiday, with it looking to only drop about 6% from last week for a $17.5 million weekend, and a $45 million total. It’s already Angel’s second-highest-grossing movie after Sound of Freedom. The Rami Malek vehicle, The Amateur, also had a decent hold, with it looking like it will fall under 50% to a $7.5 million weekend. It should leg out to about $45 million or so at the box office, which isn’t bad for a low-key thriller like this one. A24’s Warfare also showed some staying power, with it looking like it will make about $4.65 million for the weekend with a $17 million total.

Further down the chart, Focus Features’s 20th anniversary re-release of Pride and Prejudice is performing well, with it on track for about a $2.6 million weekend on only about 1300 screens.

What are you going to see this Easter Weekend? Let us know in the comments!