Movie News

Box Office Update: Freakier Friday is no match for Weapons

By
Posted 1 hour ago

Disney’s much-hyped sequel Freaky FridayFreakier Friday, is shaping up to be less of an event than the studio might have hoped, with the family-friendly comedy getting blown away at the box office by Zack Cregger’s Weapons. Earlier this week, I predicted Freakier Friday would open around $30 million—and I was right. Many others pegged it in the $40–50 million range, which struck me as nonsense. Meanwhile, Weapons, which I figured would make a solid $25 million in second place, is on track for a massive $40 million debut (according to Deadline), taking the top spot.

So, what’s going on? Simply put, audiences are intrigued by Weapons. It’s earning some of the best reviews of the year (we loved it) and has quickly become a must-see, “water-cooler” movie. Notably, it has an A– CinemaScore—extremely rare for a horror film. Typically, hit horror movies land in the B range, with most scoring in the C’s. The only recent horror films to reach the A range are Ryan Coogler’s Sinners and Jordan Peele’s Get Out. With a score like that, word of mouth for Weapons will be stellar, making it likely to hold the top spot for much of the summer, with $100 million well within reach.

What does this prove? That studios shouldn’t shy away from making high-quality, big-budget horror. As I noted in my Weapons review, horror is often produced on the cheap, with the assumption that the genre has a built-in box office ceiling. Sinners and Weapons show otherwise—Weapons especially recalls the prestige horror of the 1970s, including The Exorcist.

Meanwhile, Fantastic Four’s sharp decline continues, dropping another 60% this weekend to around $15 million (prompting this thinkpiece by our man Tyler). The Naked Gun is showing steadier legs, falling about 50% in week two—respectable, though not spectacular. It should finish just behind The Bad Guys 2 when the weekend wraps.

We’ll be back with a full report tomorrow.

Tags: ,

About the Author

Chris Bumbray
Editor-in-Chief - JoBlo
5,342 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Goodfellas, A Clockwork Orange, Boogie Nights, Goldfinger, Casablanca, Scarface (83 version), read more Heat, The Guns of Navarone, The Dirty Dozen, Pulp Fiction, Taxi Driver, Blade Runner, any film noir

Likes: Movies, LP's, James Bond, true hollywood memoirs, The Bret Easton read more Ellis Podcast, every sixties british pop band, every 80s new wave band - in fact just generally all eighties songs, even the really shit ones, and of course, Tom Friggin' Cruise!

Latest Weapons News

See More
The new horror film from Barbarian writer/director Zach Cregger is out now, and we want to know, what did you think of Weapons?

Horror Movie News

What Did You Think of Weapons?

Posted 1 day ago
The new horror film from Barbarian writer/director Zach Cregger is out now, and we want to know, what did you think of Weapons?

Latest Movie News

Movie News

Is Marvel’s Decline Fixable?

Posted 6 hours ago
Is the MCU ever going to reach its former heights or has the general public simply moved on from Comic Book Films?
Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Mortal Kombat 2
  3. Weapons
  4. Tron: Ares
  5. Predator: Badlands
  6. Nobody 2
  7. The Toxic Avenger
  8. The Smashing Machine
  9. The Black Phone 2
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!