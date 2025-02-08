Box Office Update: Heart Eyes and Love Hurts both underperform

Neither of the weekend’s new releases, Heart Eyes or Love Hurts, seem to be mustering much enthusiasm from viewers, with low grosses and poor word of mouth.

Super Bowl weekend is notoriously lacklustre at the box office, and according to Deadline, this weekend’s new releases aren’t doing much to help boost the weekend’s box office rep. Currently, it looks like neither the horror rom-com Heart Eyes nor the Ke Huy Quan action flick Love Hurts will open in the double digits, which is lower than we predicted earlier this week. Dog Man will lead the box office with a second weekend of around $13 million (posting a heftier-than-expected drop of over 60%), while Heart Eyes should open in second place between $8-10 million.

Love Hurts, the heavily-hyped launching pad for Ke Huy Quan as an action hero is opening poorly, with it only on track for a $6.5 million weekend. The reviews for this one have been dire (our own Tyler Nichols liked it more than most – giving it a so-so 6/10), with word-of-mouth abysmal. Its CinemaScore rating is a terrible C+, with many complaining there’s nothing fresh or original about this Nobody knock-off.

Heart Eyes’s word-of-mouth isn’t much better, with a B-minus CinemaScore, but despite its underperformance, rival horror flick Companion hasn’t been able to make up for its own subpar opening. It’s on track to post a 60%-ish decline and a $3.4 million weekend, meaning it’s due for a quick turnaround to VOD. I’d expect it to be playing on Max by mid-March.

Of course, the big guns will start rolling out next weekend, with Disney launching Marvel’s much-delayed Captain America: Brave New World, which industry estimates say has a good chance of grossing more than $80 million over the President’s Day Weekend. We shall see, but either way, we’ll be back with a full box office wrap-up tomorrow!