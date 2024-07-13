Box Office Update: Longlegs on track for Neon’s biggest ever opening; Fly Me to the Moon a bomb?

Longlegs is living up to the hype. One of the best-reviewed horror films in years (one I went absolutely nuts over) is giving indie distributor Neon the best box office opening they’ve ever had. According to Deadline, the film is on track for a $20 million plus opening, with some thinking it could even hit the $22-23 million range. While the C+ CinemaScore is nothing to write home about, horror titles such as this one are bound to be divisive, and it’s quickly becoming a much-discussed film on social media. It’s becoming one of those movies everyone simply has to see and something horror fans can’t wait to weigh in on, whether they like it or not.

Of course, Despicable Me 4 is still going to take the top spot this weekend, with it grossing an excellent $40 million plus, but against all odds, Longlegs could come in second place over Inside Out 2, with the smash hit Pixar sequel on track for a $19-20 million weekend. If Longlegs wins, it’ll be quite the coup, but it will be a narrow win and likely will be too close to call until the official numbers drop tomorrow.

However, one new release that’s falling flat in theatres is the period rom-com Fly Me to the Moon. Despite the combined star power of Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, the movie is unlikely to make much more than $10 million this weekend (which is about what I predicted earlier this week). With an A-minus CinemaScore, it’s clear that audiences are liking the film, so what gives? Simple – this is an Apple Original Films production, so savvy audiences know the movie will be streaming before long. People won’t shell out cash for something they know they can watch on a streaming service in just a few weeks unless it’s an event. While this seems like a charming rom-com, it’s also the kind of movie folks don’t mind waiting for. Industry forecasters will bemoan the $100 million budget and call it a flop. Still, in reality, these theatrical runs are almost just publicity for the eventual streaming release, where it should rake in plenty of views.

We’ll be back with the full box office report tomorrow, but in the meantime, what did you see this weekend?