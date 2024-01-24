Boy Kills World acquired by Lionsgate, Roadside Attractions and given 2024 theatrical release

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions announced today that they have acquired Boy Kills World, the action thriller starring Bill Skarsgård which blew away audiences at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. We’ll soon have the chance to check out Boy Kills World for ourselves as the film will be given a wide release in theaters on April 26th.

Bill Skarsgård stars as Boy, a “ deaf-mute with a vivid imagination, driven by his inner voice, one which he co-opted from his favorite childhood video game, avows revenge after his family is murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy, the deranged matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty that left the boy orphaned, deafened, and voiceless. Boy trains with a mysterious shaman to become an instrument of death and is set loose on the eve of the annual culling of dissidents. Bedlam ensues as Boy commits bloody martial arts mayhem, inciting a wrath of carnage and blood-letting. As he tries to get his bearings in this delirious realm, Boy soon falls in with a desperate resistance group, all the while bickering with the apparent ghost of his rebellious little sister. “

“ When we saw Boy Kills World at TIFF’s Midnight Madness we were blown away by the crazy action sequences and the terrific cast. Audiences are in for a wild ride, ” said Roadside Attractions Co-Presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff. Sam Raimi, who is one of the producers of the movie, added, “ [Director Moritz] Mohr brings a distinct visual style and an unbridled imagination to the screen, creating an original, outrageous, and visceral thrill ride. Boy Kills World‘s eclectic cast, eye-popping stunt sequences, and deranged sense of humor will blow audiences away. “

In addition to Bill Skarsgård, Boy Kills World also stars Jessica Rothe, Michelle Dockery, Brett Gelman, Isaiah Mustafa, Yayan Ruhian, Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti, Quinn Copeland, Andrew Koji, Sharlto Copley, and Famke Janssen.