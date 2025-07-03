Brad Pitt weighs in on potential F1 sequel

F1 has become Apple’s first genuine box office hit, so of course, there’s already been talk of a sequel. As the film has been in theaters less than a week at this point, it’s too early to guess what direction a follow-up may take. While speaking with The National, Brad Pitt gave his two cents on any potential F1 sequel.

“ I would want to drive again, selfishly speaking, ” Pitt said. “ F1 is still the focus. It needs to be on Joshua Pierce – Damson Idris’s character – and the rest of the team fighting for a championship. Where does Sonny fit in? I’m not sure. Sonny’s probably out on the Bonneville Salt Flats, setting speed records or something like that. So I’m not sure beyond that, just yet. “

He continued, “ Right now, I’m just pleased as punch that something like this can bring people together. That’s the power of this kind of cinema. “

However, Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton isn’t keen on speeding into a sequel quite so soon. “ We literally just finished it, so I think the last thing we want right now is a sequel, ” Hamilton said. “ It’s been four years in the making. It was a lot of work, particularly for [director Joseph Kosinski]. It’s time away from your family, it’s time away from your kids, and also you need this to just simmer for a while, you know. Like, let’s enjoy it. “

Hamilton added, “ I think the worst thing we probably could do is to rush into doing a sequel. Most sequels are way worse, and so we don’t need to rush it. I think if we do do a sequel, I would say let’s really, really take our time in getting it even better. ” I would agree. In addition to appearing in the movie, Hamilton also served as a producer and gave his valuable advice during shooting.

Our own Chris Bumbray loved F1, saying the film “ might rank as one of the most awe-inspiring works of pure spectacle seen on the big screen in years. ” He continued, “ While some may thumb their nose at the fact that it’s deliberately telling a familiar story, it can’t be denied that F1 is an absolute rollercoaster ride of a movie, and – like Sinners – helps make the case for theatres still being essential to a particular kind of filmmaking. Hopefully, this is the blockbuster hit it deserves to be. ” He added that you should really check out the film in IMAX if you can. You can check out the rest of his review right here, and be sure to tell us what you thought of the film as well!

