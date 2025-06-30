F1 sequel may already be in the works after box office success

F1 is already speeding toward box office glory, pulling in an impressive $146.3 million during its opening weekend. And in Hollywood, numbers like that only mean one thing. Knowledgeable sources have told Variety that a potential F1 sequel is already in the works. Can they resist the urge to call it F2?

It’s always great to see an original movie succeed amid the usual stew of sequels… of which F1 may become. You either die an original movie, or live long enough to see yourself become a sequel.

Director Joseph Kosinski recently pitched a potential project that would reunite Brad Pitt with his Interview with the Vampire co-star, Tom Cruise. “ Well, right now, it’d be Cole Trickle, who was [Cruise’s] Days of Thunder character, we find out that he and Sonny Hayes have a past, ” Kosinski said. “ They were rivals at some point, maybe crossed paths… I heard about this epic go-kart battle on Interview with a Vampire that Brad and Tom had, and who wouldn’t pay to see those two go head-to-head on the track? ” Stranger things have happened.

The official synopsis for F1: “ Dubbed ‘the greatest that never was,’ Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was FORMULA 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling FORMULA 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to FORMULA 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team’s hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in FORMULA 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition—and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone. ” The film will hit theaters on June 27.

Our own Chris Bumbray loved F1, saying the film “ might rank as one of the most awe-inspiring works of pure spectacle seen on the big screen in years. ” He continued, ” While some may thumb their nose at the fact that it’s deliberately telling a familiar story, it can’t be denied that F1 is an absolute rollercoaster ride of a movie, and – like Sinners – helps make the case for theatres still being essential to a particular kind of filmmaking. Hopefully, this is the blockbuster hit it deserves to be. ” He added that you should really check out the film in IMAX if you can. You can check out the rest of his review right here, and be sure to tell us what you thought of the film as well!

Are you down for a sequel to F1?