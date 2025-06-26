Joseph Kosinski wants Tom Cruise & Brad Pitt to reunite in crossover between Days of Thunder and F1

After starring together in Interview with the Vampire, Brad Pitt has been looking to reunite with Tom Cruise (provided he doesn’t have to hang off the side of a plane), and director Joseph Kosinski thinks he’s found the perfect project for them to do so: a crossover between Days of Thunder and F1.

While speaking with GQ, Kosinski was asked if he had a pitch for a Brad Pitt/Tom Cruise movie. “ Well, right now, it’d be Cole Trickle, who was [Cruise’s] Days of Thunder character, we find out that he and Sonny Hayes have a past, ” Kosinski said. “ They were rivals at some point, maybe crossed paths… I heard about this epic go-kart battle on Interview with a Vampire that Brad and Tom had, and who wouldn’t pay to see those two go head-to-head on the track? “

Honestly, that’s a fun idea. Cruise has been considering a sequel to Days of Thunder, so returning to the racetrack with Pitt in tow isn’t outside the realm of possibility. Yes, I know, there are different studios involved, but a man can dream.

The official synopsis for F1: “ Dubbed ‘the greatest that never was,’ Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was FORMULA 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling FORMULA 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to FORMULA 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team’s hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in FORMULA 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition—and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone. ” The film will hit theaters on June 27.

Our own Chris Bumbray loved F1, saying the film “ might rank as one of the most awe-inspiring works of pure spectacle seen on the big screen in years. ” He continued, ” While some may thumb their nose at the fact that it’s deliberately telling a familiar story, it can’t be denied that F1 is an absolute rollercoaster ride of a movie, and – like Sinners – helps make the case for theatres still being essential to a particular kind of filmmaking. Hopefully, this is the blockbuster hit it deserves to be. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

What do you think of Kosinski’s idea for a crossover movie between Days of Thunder and F1?