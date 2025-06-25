Tom Cruise reunites with Brad Pitt at the F1 premiere

Tom Cruise is throwing his support behind a lot of movies lately. The Mission: Impossible star recently praised Sinners on social media when posting about him going to a screening. And now he is not wasting the opportunity to pose with his former co-star, Brad Pitt, on the red carpet for Pitt’s new film — F1 The Movie.

Cruise has a lot of connections to F1 The Movie despite not actually being involved with the film itself. Cruise worked with producer Jerry Bruckheimer on the Top Gun films, as well as his own racing movie, Days of Thunder. Additionally, he and Pitt famously starred as vampires in Interview with the Vampire. Also, Cruise and F1 director Joseph Kosinski made a big splash with Top Gun: Maverick, and at one point, Kosinski was developing his own take on Ford v Ferrari, with Cruise and Pitt set to star. Both actors were eager to handle their own driving scenes, but the project stalled when Kosinski’s proposed budget proved too steep for the studio. Ultimately, James Mangold took the helm, directing the version that starred Christian Bale and Matt Damon.

According to Variety, Pitt even revealed to E! News that he is interested in working with Cruise again, just as long as he doesn’t have to hang onto any planes, like in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Pitt joked, “Well, I’m not gonna hang my ass off airplanes and sh*t like that. So when he does something again that’s on the ground, [then yes].”

Weeks ago, GQ asked Kosinski what he thinks F1 would have been like had he worked with Cruise again. “Tom always pushes it to the limit, but at the same time is super capable and very skilled,” Kosinski said. “They both have the natural talent for driving. But yeah, I could see Tom maybe scaring us a little bit more.“