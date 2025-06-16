Movie News

Brad Pitt on the one condition he has for working with Tom Cruise again

By
Posted 2 hours ago


Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise famously shared the screen in Interview with the Vampire, but the two Hollywood heavyweights haven’t teamed up since. When asked by E! News what it might take for a reunion, Pitt joked, “Well, I’m not gonna hang my ass off airplanes and sh– like that, so when he does something again that’s on the ground.” I’d wager Pitt won’t be appearing in Cruise’s outer space movie.

Pitt and Cruise were once slated to reunite in Ford v Ferrari when Joseph Kosinski was attached to the project. Both actors were eager to handle their own driving scenes, but the project stalled when Kosinski’s proposed budget proved too steep for the studio. Ultimately, James Mangold took the helm, directing the version that starred Christian Bale and Matt Damon.

With F1, Pitt finally managed to get behind the wheel, and by the sounds of things, we’re in for a treat. “It’s big, it’s huge,” Pitt teased. “The driving is something off the charts, but on top of it, it’s really fun. And it’s funny and it’s kind of moving, I dare say.” The actor added that the experience of driving a Formula One vehicle was like nothing else. “I’ve tried to describe this feeling of downforce — it is something otherworldly,” he said. “I’ve never had this experience anywhere else, not in a rollercoaster, not an aerobatic plane, nothing.

The official synopsis for F1: “Dubbed ‘the greatest that never was,’ Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was FORMULA 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career.  Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling FORMULA 1 team that is on the verge of collapse.  Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to FORMULA 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world.  He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team’s hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace.  But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in FORMULA 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition—and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.” The film will hit theaters on June 27.

