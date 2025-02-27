Box Office Predictions: Brave New World should top a quiet Oscar weekend

With this a quiet Oscar weekend at the box office, Captain America: Brave New World, should be able to easily hold on to the top spot.

As we head into Oscar weekend, no one is expecting too much in the ways of fireworks at the box office. This weekend is always notoriously slow, with only one major new release on the schedule, Focus Features’ Last Breath, starring Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu. As such, everyone expects the top five to look much like they did last weekend, with Captain America: Brave New World on track for an easy number-one finish.

Of course, with the movie’s box office being relatively mild for a Marvel movie, many wonder whether it will have a stronger hold than it did last weekend when it lost a huge 68% of its audience. While it will inevitably lose money for the studio, it should still have no trouble hitting the top spot, with about $12 million. That would make a drop of around 55% or so, which is comparable to other recent Marvel movies.

Many wonder whether Focus’s Last Breath will be able to crack the top five, and given the lack of competition and the fact that it’s opening on over 3000 screens, it should be able to have an opening in the mid-single digits. However, I expect last week’s champ, The Monkey, to hit second place, with about $8 million, while Last Breath shouldn’t be too far behind with about $7 million. Fourth and fifth place will be a toss-up between Dog Man and Paddington in Peru, with both on track for about $4 million or so a piece.

Here are our predictions:

Captain America: Brave New World: $12 million The Monkey: $8 million Last Breath: $7 million Paddington in Peru: $4 million Dog Man: $3.5 million

Next weekend should liven up the box office a bit, with the release of Bong Joon-Ho’s much anticipated Robert Pattinson-led Mickey 17, which should open north of $20 million. What are you seeing this weekend?