Box Office Update: The Monkey is solid while Brave New World takes a hefty drop

While last week, Captain America: Brave New World managed to pull off a $100 million 4-day-opening, many wondered whether or not it would be able to avoid the hefty drop-off many superhero movies have suffered in recent years. While Brave New World isn’t going to have a 78% drop off like The Marvels had, it’s still looking like this Anthony Mackie-led Captain America film will fall a big 68%. That means the film won’t even crack $30 million this weekend, which is a bit less than we predicted earlier this week. Deadline now estimates that the film will only make about $28 million, meaning that when all is said and done, Brave New World will rank as one of Marvel’s lowest-grossing films in some time.

The news is better for indie distributor Neon, who’ve become strongly identified with the burgeoning art house horror scene in recent years. Like A24, horror fans have begun to trust the brand, with Longlegs their highest-grossing film ever. That movie’s director, Osgood Perkins, is behind The Monkey, and the film looks like it’s going to make in the area of $14 million. While that’s less than the $22 million made by Longlegs, that’s still a great number for the distributor, who will make a hefty profit on this one. The CinemaScore is a not-very-good C+ (normal for a horror flick), with this definitely a love-it-or-hate-it kind of deal (we loved it).

As far as other new releases go, the family-focused The Unbreakable Boy is having a middling $2 million-ish opening, despite a terrific A CinemaScore rating. In a surprising turn of events, Heart Eyes, which actually made more week-to-week last weekend than it did during its opening, seems like it’s going to fall a big 70% this weekend, no doubt due to competition from The Monkey.

