Breakdown: Kurt Russell’s missing persons thriller comes to 4K Blu-ray

Before Jonathan Mostow attempted to break out with big sci-fi films like the much-maligned Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines and the Bruce Willis movie Surrogates, he made a humble little missing persons thriller with Kurt Russell called Breakdown. The film’s plot would involve one of the worst situations to have while traveling cross-country in the middle of nowhere and it is also one of our picks for the 10 Best Kurt Russell Movies. The paranoia film is an underrated gem that features one of the last great performances of the late J.T. Walsh. Blu-ray.com has now reported that Breakdown will soon be getting a 4K physical media release from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The cast that rounds out the film includes Kathleen Quinlan, M.C. Gainey, and Jack Noseworthy. And the description reads, “All roads lead to excitement with Kurt Russell in reakdown, the non-stop thrill ride that’s ‘a movie of nerve-frying intensity…Kurt Russell’s best performance yet’ (Rex Reed, New York Observer). Jeff Taylor (Russell) and his wife Amy (Kathleen Quinlan) are headed toward a new life in California when their car’s engine dies on a remote highway. Amy accepts a ride from a helpful trucker (J.T. Walsh) while Jeff waits with the car. But when Jeff shows up at the agreed rendezvous, he finds his wife’s not there. The locals aren’t talking; the police aren’t much help. With no one to turn to, Jeff battles his worst fears and begins a desperate, danger-ridden search to find Amy – before it’s too late!”

Not much is reported by way of special features, but the specs include:

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio

TBA

Subtitles

English SDH

Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Two-disc set (1 BD-100, 1 BD-50)

Playback

4K Blu-ray: Region free

2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)

This new 4K release is scheduled to hit retailers sometime in October.