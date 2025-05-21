Breakthrough: Dwayne Johnson to drink the Kool-Aid with A24 for a dark thriller about a motivational guru with cruel intentions

After getting in the ring for Benny Safdie’s upcoming biographical sports drama, The Smashing Machine, Dwayne Johnson and A24 are looking for a rematch when Johnson co-stars in the studio’s newly-announced project, Breakthrough, a psychological thriller from A Little Prophet, Rat Bastard, and Peacocking writer Zeke Goodman.

Set in turn-of-the-millennium Southern California, Deadline says the story of Breakthrough follows an alienated young man who comes under the influence of a motivational guru. The guru’s intoxicating charm masks his morally questionable methods of manipulation and his own concealed darkness. Deadline’s exclusive report says they expect Johnson to play the supporting role of the guru, with casting for the young man and other roles ongoing. The project has yet to land a director, but it’s only a matter of time. A24 will produce and finance the project, with Stacey Sher’s Shiny Penny Productions producing alongside Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions. Jacob Epstein and Justin Wolf will executive produce courtesy of Lighthouse Management and Media.

A24 is betting big on Dwayne Johnson to star in Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine, a biographical drama about Mark Kerr, a former American wrestler and mixed martial artist. As a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner, a PRIDE FC Heavyweight Champion, 1992 NCAA National Wrestling Champion, 1994 National Freestyle Champion, and 4x ADCC World Submission Champion, Kerr is one of the biggest badasses to ever get into the ring.

In addition to his directorial duties, Benny Safdie is co-writing The Smashing Machine script, which focuses on Kerr’s struggle with addiction, victory, love, and friendship in the year 2000. Likely to veer into more severe territory, The Smashing Machine gives Johnson a rare opportunity to flex his drama muscles for cameras. While some could be confused about what that looks like, Safdie is known for bringing the best out of his film stars, and The Smashing Machine trailer lends promise to Johnson delivering a career-best performance.

I’ll tell you what. I’m already interested in Dwayne Johnson starring in A24’s Breakthrough. Hollywood whispers aside, if there’s one thing Johnson has in spades, it’s charisma. I love the thought of him playing a manipulative, snake-like guru, and I can’t wait to learn more about this film.