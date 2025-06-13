Darren Aronofsky is in early talks to direct A24’s cult-like thriller Breakthrough starring Dwayne Johnson

Is Dwayne Johnson’s star about to burn even brighter after tag-teaming the film industry alongside A24 for multiple high-profile projects? Johnson is already getting in the ring for Benny Safdie’s upcoming biographical sports drama, The Smashing Machine, which focuses on the life and times of former MMA pioneer Mark Kerr. Now, Darren Aronofsky (The Whale, Requiem for a Dream, The Fountain) is in early talks to direct Johnson in Breakthrough, a disturbing thriller starring the bald box office behemoth as a motivational guru.

Set in turn-of-the-millennium Southern California, Deadline says the story of Breakthrough follows an alienated young man who comes under the influence of a motivational guru. The guru’s intoxicating charm masks his morally questionable methods of manipulation and his own concealed darkness. Deadline’s exclusive report says they expect Johnson to play the supporting role of the guru, with casting for the young man and other roles ongoing. The project has yet to land a director, but it’s only a matter of time. A24 will produce and finance the project, with Stacey Sher’s Shiny Penny Productions producing alongside Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions. Jacob Epstein and Justin Wolf will executive produce courtesy of Lighthouse Management and Media.

A24 is betting big on Dwayne Johnson to star in Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine, a biographical drama about Mark Kerr, a former American wrestler and mixed martial artist. As a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner, a PRIDE FC Heavyweight Champion, 1992 NCAA National Wrestling Champion, 1994 National Freestyle Champion, and 4x ADCC World Submission Champion, Kerr is one of the biggest badasses to ever get into the ring.

Darren Aronofsky recently wrapped production on the dark gangster comedy Caught Stealing, starring Austin Butler, Vincent D’Onofrio, Zoë Kravitz, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber, Regina King, and Bad Bunny. It tells the story of burned-out ex-baseball player Hank Thompson (Butler). He unexpectedly finds himself embroiled in a dangerous struggle for survival amidst the criminal underbelly of 1990s New York City, forced to navigate a treacherous underworld he never imagined.

Darren Aronofsky is a fantastic fit to tackle Breakthrough, and we’re excited to discover who else joins the cast. Johnson is a charismatic personality capable of motivating people with his sincerity, vigor, and years of manipulating opponents in the wrestling ring. I’m officially excited about this project now. How about you?