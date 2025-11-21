Brendan Fraser comments on Batgirl’s cancellation by Warner Bros.

After winning the Academy Award, Brendan Fraser ironically can be seen playing a failed actor taking on a different type of gig in the dramedy Family Rental. Recently, in promotion of the film, Fraser spoke with AP News, where he also confirmed some fun news of a new Mummy sequel. Fraser would reveal that this upcoming entry is the long-awaited one for the fans of the franchise, “I’m proud of the third one because I think it’s a good standalone movie. We picked up and did what we do with a different crew on deck and gave it our best shot. But the one I wanted to make is forthcoming. And I’ve been waiting 20 years for this call. Sometimes it was loud, sometimes it was a faint telegraph. Now? It’s time to give the fans what they want.“

Fraser also spoke briefly about the Batgirl film in which he was to play the villain, Firefly. When he was prompted about the subject, as the publication was referring to a sign of the state of the industry, Fraser would respond,





A whole movie. I mean, there were four floors of production in Glasgow. I was sneaking into the art department just to geek out. The tragedy of that is that there’s a generation of little girls who don’t have a heroine to look up to and go, ‘She looks like me.’ I mean, Michael Keaton came back as Batman. The Batman! The product — I’m sorry, ‘content’ — is being commodified to the extent that it’s more valuable to burn it down and get the insurance on it than to give it a shot in the marketplace. I mean, with respect, we could blight itself.”

Meanwhile, Keaton was pretty ambivalent on the matter, saying last year, “No, I didn’t care one way or another. Big, fun, nice check.” He cheekily said this while also showing support to the Batgirl directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, saying, “I like those boys. They’re nice guys,” Keaton said about the directing duo. “I pull for them. I want them to succeed, and I think they felt very badly, and that made me feel bad. Me? I’m good.”

As for Rental Family, the movie opens today and the synopsis reads,

“Set against modern-day Tokyo, RENTAL FAMILY follows an American actor (Brendan Fraser) who struggles to find purpose until he lands an unusual gig: working for a Japanese “rental family” agency, playing stand-in roles for strangers. As he immerses himself in his clients’ worlds, he begins to form genuine bonds that blur the lines between performance and reality. Confronting the moral complexities of his work, he rediscovers purpose, belonging, and the quiet beauty of human connection.”

The cast includes Brendan Fraser, Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto, Shannon Gorman and Akira Emoto. HIKARI directs from a script that is co-written by Stephen Blahut. Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev, HIKARI and Shin Yamaguchi are on board as producers on the film. It’s been over two years since Brendan Fraser won the Academy Award for Best Actor for The Whale. And while he has had supporting roles in films like Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Max Barbakow’s Brothers, he’s once again taking the marquee for this film.