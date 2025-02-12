Brett: Sosie Bacon makes her childhood doll jealous in comedy horror film

Sosie Bacon has had to deal with the Smile curse. She crossed paths with the Lakewood Slasher in Scream: The TV Series. She even played one of the Manson girls in Charlie Says. So she has plenty of genre experience – and now, Deadline reports that she has just signed on to star in another horror project, this one with a comedic edge. Bacon is set to star opposite a jealous doll in the comedy horror film Brett .

Terrifier 3 sales firm The Coven is presenting Brett to potential buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin this week.

Shane Mack, whose cop comedy script Coffee & Kareem was featured on the Black List and ended up being turned into the 2020 film of the same name, has written the screenplay for Brett and will be making his feature directorial debut with the film. The story he has crafted for this one centers on Abby (Bacon), who returns home with her new fiancé and stumbles upon her cherished childhood ‘Brett’ doll. The doll suddenly awakens and professes his undying love for Abby and intends to prove that he can get all the…parts…of a real boy and win Abby back from her fiancé.

Louise Runge is producing the film, which Priscilla Ross Smith of The Coven described as “ a little bit Ted, a little bit M3GAN… an instant Saturday night must-see. ” The Coven’s Kendall Anlian added, “ We’re thrilled to bring this deliciously scandalous film to our buyers. Sosie has shown she has the chops to start a franchise, and we’re ready to do it again. “

This isn’t the only horror comedy that Bacon is working on, as it was recently announced that she’ll be sharing the screen with her brother Travis and their parents, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, in a horror comedy called Family Movie, which Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are also directing from a screenplay by Dan Beers. That film will follow an eclectic but tight-knit family of filmmakers who suddenly find themselves in a real-life horror movie when a body turns up on the set of their latest low-budget slasher. As the production spirals comically out of control, they realize the only solution to keep filming is to cover up the murder, by any means necessary.

