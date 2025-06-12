Brick trailer: Matthias Schweighöfer and Ruby O. Fee are trapped in Netflix thriller

Four years after sharing the screen in the Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves for the Netflix streaming service, actors (and real-life couple) Matthias Schweighöfer and Ruby O. Fee have teamed up again for another Netflix project, the thriller Brick . The film is set for a global streaming release on July 10th, and with that date just four weeks away, a trailer has dropped online. You can check it out in the embed above.

Brick has the following synopsis: Tim (Matthias Schweighöfer) and Olivia (Ruby O. Fee) awake trapped in their apartment behind an impenetrable, futuristic wall which has materialized overnight… and they are not alone. The entire building and its residents seem to be enclosed. What happened overnight? Who built that wall and why? Without any chance of outside help, they must band together to find a way out. Can they solve the mystery of the wall in time and survive? Schweighöfer and Fee are joined in the cast of this German production by Frederick Lau (The Wave), Salber Lee Williams (Ghost Island), Murathan Muslu (Cracks in Concrete), Axel Werner (Someday We’ll Tell Each Other Everything), Sira-Anna Faal (A Sacrifice), Josef Berousek (The Promised Land), and Alexander Beyer (The Little Drummer Girl).

The film was written and directed by Philip Koch, whose previous credits include Picco, Outside the Box, Play, and episodes of Tatort and Tribes of Europa. Coming our way from Nocturna Productions and Wiedemann & Berg, it was produced by Quirin Berg, Max Wiedemann, Benjamin Munz, Katrin Goetter, and Koch.

I still haven’t gotten around to watching Army of the Dead or Army of Thieves, so I don’t know how the previous Schweighöfer / Fee / Netflix collaboration went, but Brick seems interesting, so I’ll probably check it out when it starts streaming… and I might even watch Army of the Dead and Army of Thieves while I’m at it.

