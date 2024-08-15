Rian Johnson’s Brick starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt comes to 4K Blu-ray courtesy of Kino Lorber

Before Rian Johnson gained notoriety with his Star Wars sequel, The Last Jedi, and his whodunnit mystery films, Knives Out and Glass Onion, he made a name for himself on the indie scene with Brick. Brick would start his working relationship with his Looper star, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The film also co-starred Lukas Haas, Emilie de Ravin, Nora Zehetner, and Noah Fleiss. Now, Blu-ray.com has unveiled that the physical media label Kino Lorber will be releasing Brick on 4K Blu-ray. This new remastering is scheduled to hit retailers on October 15.

Brendan Frye (Joseph Gordon-Levitt, The Lookout, Looper) is a high school loner, someone who knows all the angles but has chosen to stay on the outside. When the girl he loves turns up dead, he is determined to find the “who” and “why” and plunges into the dark and dangerous social strata of rich girl Laura (Nora Zehetner, Beneath), intimidating Tugger (Noah Fleiss, Joe the King), drug-addled Dode (Noah Segan, Deadgirl), seductive Kara (Meagan Good, D.E.B.S.), and the ominous Pin (Lukas Haas, Witness). But who can he really trust? These are the ingredients of Brick, a gritty and provocative thriller co-starring screen legend Richard Roundtree (Shaft). Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Knives Out) wrote and directed this clever and twist-filled neo-noir that wowed audiences and critics alike.

Special Features and Technical Specs include: