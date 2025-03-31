Bring Her Back: second film from Talk to Me directors unveils a poster; new trailer coming tomorrow

A24 has shared a poster for Bring Her Back, the second film from Talk to Me directors Danny and Michael Philippou

By

Following the success of their feature debut, the horror film Talk to Me, the directing duo of Danny and Michael Philippou signed on to make a new film adaptation of the Street Fighter video game franchise, started developing a Talk to Me sequel titled Talk 2 Me, and let it be known that they had already shot some sort of Talk to Me prequel (but it’s not clear if or when we’ll get to see that footage), had an action drama project they’d like to make, and also had a horror script called Bring Her Back that they wanted to get into production. They were so dedicated to getting Bring Her Back made that they dropped Street Fighter in favor of their horror movie, which wrapped after 41 days of filming back at the start of August. The film is now heading toward a May 30 theatrical release date, and we saw a teaser trailer (embedded above) unveiled last month. Now, A24 has shared a poster for Bring Her Back, along with the promise that a full trailer will be released tomorrow. You can take a look at the poster at the bottom of this article.

As mentioned, Bring Her Back is coming our way from A24, the company that also sent Talk to Me out into the world. The film is being produced by Talk To Me producers Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton of Causeway Films. A Deadline report about the film revealed that the Philippous are also working on “a documentary project inspired by their own journey into the world of international underground deathmatch wrestling.”

Plot details were being kept under wraps, but today we were provided with the following synopsis: A brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother.

We have known for a while that the cast of Bring Her Back includes Billy Barratt (Invasion), Jonah Wren Philips (Sweet Tooth), Sally-Anne Upton (Wentworth), Stephen Phillips (The Leftovers), newcomer Sora Wong, and two-time Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins of The Shape of Water and Blue Jasmine. Details on the characters these actors will be playing have not been revealed, and you shouldn’t expect to learn a lot about them from the teaser trailer. Hopefully tomorrow’s trailer will give us more information.

Are you interested in Bring Her Back? Check out the poster, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

