Broke Interview: Wyatt Russell and Dennis Quaid discuss surviving extreme weather, bucking broncs, and each other

Bareback bronc riding is one of the most dangerous and physically crippling sports ever conceived. It takes a special kind of person to put themselves in harm’s way as unpredictable beasts leap, kick, and trample around an arena, their only goal being to shed foreign weight from their massive bodies. In Carlyle Eubank’s Broke, True Brandywine (Wyatt Russell), he is a bareback bronc rider pushed beyond his limits as his eroding career, failing health, and shattered relationships haunt his quest to survive a battle with the elements.

Leading up to the release of Broke, we sat down with Wyatt Russell (who’s currently lighting up the screen as U.S. Agent in Thunderbolts) and Dennis Quaid (George Brandywine, True’s father) to discuss Eubank’s emotional film and all the mental gymnastics required to help make it. During our talk, we talked about the harsh weather conditions Russell endured while shooting a portion of the film, if and how Dennis Quaid cools down after a heated exchange with his Broke co-star, and the duo’s heightened level of respect for real-deal bareback bronc riders.

Broke is a contemporary western following the story of True Brandywine (Wyatt Russell), a bareback bronc rider clinging to his fading rodeo career. When True gets trapped in a freak spring blizzard, he must battle injuries, illness, and the bitter cold. While fighting for his survival, True is forced to face his choices and the circumstances that led him to his tenuous situation. Joining Wyatt Russell and Dennis Quaid are Auden Thornton, Mary McDonnell, and Johnny Berchtold as primary cast members.

Broke hits digital and select theaters on May 6, 2025.